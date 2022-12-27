Amazon end of season sale: Get sweatshirts and jackets for men at up to 75% off

Sign out
  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:41 IST

Summary:

Winter apparel for men is available at slashed down prices. Grab the opportunity and make the most of Amazon end of season sale.

Upgrade your winter wardrobe with choicest of jackets, coats and sweatshirts.

As we can see with every passing day, temperature is dropping in the north India. So, if you didn't upgrade your winter wardrobe at the start of the season, it's time you did now. In the coming days, there will be more and more need to layer up and use warm clothes. The good news is that there’s a mega sale currently live on Amazon, called end of season sale, where you can get jackets, coats, sweatshirts at slashed down prices. You can avail good discounts on apparels of your choice if you're lucky.

We have curated a list below to help you with selection. The garments come in flattering fits and have a mix of everything - from sweatshirt, coats to jackets. They are designed to keep you warm while, at the same time, they will help you elevate your personal style. There are colour options available in most of them. So, go, shop without ado.

Allen Solly Men's A-Line Coat
This A-line coat for men is made from good quality polyester fabric. It has a flattering fit and is available in many colour options. There are two zipper pockets in the front. One can see the brand’s logo also on the front. There's 40% off on it. Grab it now and amp up your style. It can be machine washed.

Allen Solly Men's A-Line Coat (ASJKOBOPY84400_Olive_L_Green_L)
40% off
1,559 2,599
Buy now

Allen Solly Men's Jacket
A stylish jacket that is designed to keep you warm is what you need to ace the winter look. It is made from 100% polyester fabric. This jacket is available in maroon and navy colours. It has a zipper closure and has two pockets in the front. Grab 42% off on it. The fit of the jacket looks flattering and is super amazing.

Allen Solly Men's A-Line Coat (ASJKOBOPW74925_Wine_L_Maroon_L)
42% off
1,679 2,899
Buy now

Red Tape Men's Black Solid Hoodies
This bomber jacket is made from 100% nylon fabric and can easily rev up your style quotient. A lightweight and trendy jacket, this one is perfect when going for travel and even otherwise. There are many colour options available in this one. You can find two pockets in the front. You can get 75% off on it. This jacket can be hand washed.

Red Tape Men's Cotton Blend Hooded Neck Hoodie (RHE0211-L_Black_L)
75% off
1,174 4,699
Buy now

Red Tape Men Sweatshirt
This hoodie for men is made from the blend of the following fabrics - cotton, polyester and fleece. It is available in chic black colour. There's a hoodie with it and it comes with drawstrings. Also, one can find pockets in the front. It also has a zipper closure. It can be machine washed. It will keep one warm and cosy. There's 63% off on it.

Red Tape Men's Cotton Blend Round Neck Sweatshirt (RWS0059_Yellow_M)
63% off
849 2,299
Buy now

Qube By Fort Collins Men's Bomber Jacket
This sweatshirt for men is made from the blend of cotton, polyester and fleece. It has a round neck and is available in regular fit. It can be machine washed. You can get this in yummy yellow colour. Grab 52% off on it. The fit of the garment is simply amazing. It will elevate your style bar and is perfect for casual wear.

Qube By Fort Collins Men's Bomber Jacket (7292_Khaki_2XL)
52% off
1,049 2,199
Buy now

Price of winter apparels for men at a glance:

 JacketsPrice in Rs
 Allen Solly Men's A-Line Coat 2499
 Allen Solly Men's Jacket 1679
 Qube By Fort Collins Men's Bomber Jacket 829 - 1,049
 Red Tape Men's Black Solid Hoodies 1174
 Red Tape Men Sweatshirt 719 - 849

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

