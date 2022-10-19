Amazon Great Festival Sale: Get as much as 73% off on women's fancy handbags

Summary:
Women and handbags go hand in hand - you may have 10 handbags, but you will always find the need and space in your closet for the 11th. Whether it is a formal handbag that you need to include to complete your festive look or a casual tote bag is your need of the hour when stepping out for a casual movie date.
Handbags come in a lot of variety - regular handbags, tote bags, purses, clutches, satchel bags - to name a few. These bags also come in many materials - leather, faux leather or polyurethane. If you like the idea of having more handbags then this is the good time to buy them as Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and handbags are available at attractive discounts.
We have curated a list of these handbags that we are sure you will like them. The designs of the handbags included in this article are very contemporary and look rather chic. Take a look.
Lavie Women's Ushawu Satchel Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag
This is a pretty option of a satchel bag which can also be seen and used as ladies purse. You can get as many as 11 different colours. This handbag is made of polyurethane and comes with a zipper closure. This handbag has five pockets. It is versatile, lightweight bag which can be paired with your clothes very well. It is a spacious hand bag - it has two compartments, divided by an inner zip storage, two slip pockets alongside one zip pocket. Now fitting in phone, portable charger, keys, hairbrush, wallet, sunglasses, sanitizer etc will be a breeze. On purchase, you get 72% off on it.
Hidesign Women Clutch
This is a clutch bag and is available in blue colour. Made of leather, this bag works more like a purse and has limited space. It comes with two compartments and three pockets. The inside of this purse is made of cotton but it is not water resistant. One must not expose this purse to extreme heat. On buying this purse, you can avail 42% discount.
Hidesign Limited Edition Women's Handbag
This is a limited edition bag from Hidesign in 12 different colours. This is a handcrafted handbag made using high quality vegetable-tanned leather. It comes with a buckle closure and has a cross body strap. It comes with two pockets and features a top zipper opening. It also has a metal chain strap detail and is accented with brass fittings. You can get 72% discount on this purse.
Lino Perros Faux Leather Handbag
This is pretty faux leather handbag and is available in four different colours - black, blue, pink and white. It has a zipper closure and comes with an adjustable straps. It has three pockets and should never be exposed to extreme heat. It also has a centre divider compartment and comes with two handles. On purchase, you can avail 69% discount.
Lino Perros LEATHERETTE Satchel
This is a satchel bag; traditional used to carry books but used today as a regular informal handbag. This bag is available in 18 different solid colours. Made of faux leather, it should be expose to extreme heat. It has a zipper closure and comes with adjustable straps. It is a casual bag. Buying this handbag wll fetch you a discount of 73%.
|Product
|Price
|Lavie Women's Ushawu Satchel Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag
|₹4,499.00
|Hidesign Women Clutch
|₹2,895.00
|Hidesign Limited Edition Women's Handbag
|₹4,995.00
|Lino Perros Faux Leather Handbag
|₹3,995.00
|Lino Perros LEATHERETTE Satchel
|₹4,495.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.