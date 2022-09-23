Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on BIBA clothes: Avail offs up to 59%

Summary:
When it comes to clothes, women can never have enough. Our wardrobes may be bursting forth with clothes, but women always can find room for that one extra garment. It is also fun to look up for new prints, new designs, and different fabrics. Now, if you are keen, then exploring the online e-commerce platforms like Amazon is a good place to begin.
While thinking of clothes, it is always a good idea to pick them from trusted and well-known brands as chances of issues cropping up later are significantly less - for example, one would be aware of sizes that brand has and, hence, there would be no need to struggle with this issue. From experience, many of us would know that sizes vary from brand to brand. Size ‘large’ may not be of the same dimensions from two different brands.
Picking products from an established brand also gives one the assurance of quality with regard to fabric, colour, stitching etc. Now, if there is one brand that has gained immense popularity in the last couple of years, it is BIBA. And if you are keen on them, then now is a good time to pick them up as a mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale - is currently on. We have bunched together a list of clothes from BIBA on which there are very enticing discounts. Do take a look.
BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
This charming asymmetrical hemline salwar kameez is available in a bunch of different colour combinations such as white-blue, red-white, yellow-blue, grey-yellow to name a few. The one chosen for this discussion is in white and blue. Made from quality cotton, this garment is sure to see you through many seasons. The ankle length suit has a straight fit and, hence, will make the wear look slim. There is a discount of 59% on this dress.
BIBA Womens Slub Pants Suit
As the name suggests, this is slub (the kind of fabric) pants suits. It is calf length in size (the palazzo stops few inches short of the ankle). The kurta goes a little below the knee. It has Mandarin collar. It is a peach-coloured garment with red floral prints on it. It i available in two other colour combinations - green and green-grey. It is made from 100% cotton fabric and hence comfortable in the summers as well. You can expect 53% discount on this suit.
BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
This appealing ankle length salwar suit is what one needs for a formal occasion. Available in ice blue colour and designed in A-line style, this can be your go-to garment for semi formal occasions as well. Wear it with a pair of high heels and expect to get admiring looks from all in a party. Made of 100% cotton fabric, it is easy to maintain. There is a 58% discount on this garment.
BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
This is a pretty and summery chudidar kurta suit from BIBA. In recent years, the more easy to wear - tights - have replaced the traditional chudidars but the appeal of this lower is endless. This suit comes in bright Haldi yellow and white combination and has an Anarkali design. This calf length attire is made using good quality cotton. Expect to get 51% off on this garment.
BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
This attractive salwar kameez features a knee length kurta and a pair of palazzo pants. Made from 100% cotton fabric, it features attractive silver colour prints all over its body and on its dupatta and looks very good. It is an ideal festive wear but you can also wear them to birthday parties and anniversary celebrations. It is also a cool option for Diwali dinner and card parties. Thanks to its straight cut, it makes a person look slim. You can avail a discount of 59% on this garment.
|Product
|Price
|BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
|₹3,995
|BIBA Womens Slub Pants Suit
|₹3,299
|BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
|₹4,595
|BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
|₹4,995
|BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
|₹3,599.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.