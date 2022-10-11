Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get a cool 56% off on Adidas footwear

Summary:
Footwear is an essential item in today's world. While it is a fact that we often keep a number of fancy footwear for festival occasions, a bulk of our footwear falls in the daily wear segment. From slippers to sneakers, we need them either at home or when we step out for work or otherwise. For many men and women, the sneakers have replaced the humble ‘chappal’ or 'sandal' as the regular daily wear option. At homes, of course, slippers rule the roost. Hence, the need to keep replacing old worn-out ones with new ones.
Since they see a lot of wear and tear, it makes tremendous sense to keep changing them every now and then. If that be the case, then picking them up online is a good option. And if you decide to pick them up online, then may we suggest you do so from Amazon as its mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - is live. We have curated a list of such shoes and slippers from leading brand Adidas that you are sure to find it interesting. Check them out here. May we add that since the sale has been on for a while now, some sizes may be unavailable currently.
Adidas Mens Black (A0Qm) / White (01F7) Swenn M Swim Sandals
A pair of slippers, called sandals here, is an ideal casual wear option for men. Whether you choose to wear it at home or step out the neighbourhood market for your daily vegetables and fruits shopping or plan a family visit to the beach, this pair of slippers will serve you well. In the Indian rainy months too, this can be a saviour as navigating puddles and slush won't seem like a major challenge. This slipper has been made from synthetic material, comes with a slip-on closure and has a flat heel type. This slipper is available at a discount of 47%.
Adidas Men's Seize The Street M Running Shoes
A pair of sneakers is as essential in a man's shoe closet as a pair of jeans in his wardrobe. This is an ideal option for running purposes but it can used as a casual wear as well. It is made from a combination of synthetic and textile material. It has a pull-on closure and does not have an heel. It is also not water resistant. You get a 10% off on this pair of shoes.
Adidas Mens Flydoot M Running Shoe
Here's another pair of running shoes that can admirably be used as a casual wear shoes. It has been made using polyurethane and rubber material. It has a lace-up closure and it has a flat heel style. It is not a water resistant pair of shoes. Its upper material is made of mesh and outer sole is made of rubber. This shoe has a 56% discount on it.
Adidas Men's Alliver M Walking Shoes
As the name suggests, this is a pair of walking shoes and like the running shoes can be used as a daily wear footwear option. It is available in four different colours. It is made of synthetic and mesh materials. It has a flat heel and comes with a pull on closure. This shoe too is not water resistant. You can pick this pair of shoes at 47% off.
Adidas Unisex-Adult Showtheway 2.0 Shoes
This pair of shoes is well suited to be a daily wear shoe option. This pair is made us synthetic and mesh materials. It comes with a pull-on closure and has a flat heel type. It is not a water resistant. This is a unisex shoes and can be worn by men and women alike. It is available in five different colours. You get a discount of 47% on this shoes.
|Product
|Price
|Adidas Mens Black (A0Qm) / White (01F7) Swenn M Swim Sandals
|₹1,799
|Adidas Men's Seize The Street M Running Shoes
|₹4,299.00
|Adidas Mens Flydoot M Running Shoe
|₹4,299.00
|Adidas Men's Alliver M Walking Shoes
|₹2,499.00
|Adidas Unisex-Adult Showtheway 2.0 Shoes
|₹4,999.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenuewhen you make a purchase.