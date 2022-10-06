Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 60% off on running shoes

Shoes are as essential to our existence as clothes, both for men and women. Like clothes, shoes too see a lot of wear and tear. Then again, there are different shoes for different kinds of activities, pretty much like we have different clothes for different occasions. One needs running shoes for one's exercise routine, one needs flip flops for home use, etc. If your shoes are in the need for replacement or if you have been eyeing a particular pair of shoes for long, then now is the the time to go for it. Amazon is having a mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - and as part of it, there are attractive discount on a whole range of items.

We have curated a list of running shoes that you might find very attractive to resist. All of them belong to one company - Bourge - and the collection includes shoes for men as well as women. If you are in luck, you can get as much as 60% discount on them. Check out our list.

Bourge Mens Vega-z5 Running Shoes

This pair of shoes is available in as many as 26 different colours. This is a men's running shoe and can be worn as walking shoes as well. Its upper material is made of mesh and it comes with a lace-up closure. Its heel type is flat. However, this is a non water resistant pair of shoes - so be wary of wearing them in the rains. Apart from being trendy, it is a very comfortable to wear. You get a 40% off on this shoe.