Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 60% off on running shoes

Shoes are as essential to our existence as clothes, both for men and women. Like clothes, shoes too see a lot of wear and tear. Then again, there are different shoes for different kinds of activities, pretty much like we have different clothes for different occasions. One needs running shoes for one's exercise routine, one needs flip flops for home use, etc. If your shoes are in the need for replacement or if you have been eyeing a particular pair of shoes for long, then now is the the time to go for it. Amazon is having a mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - and as part of it, there are attractive discount on a whole range of items.
We have curated a list of running shoes that you might find very attractive to resist. All of them belong to one company - Bourge - and the collection includes shoes for men as well as women. If you are in luck, you can get as much as 60% discount on them. Check out our list.
Bourge Mens Vega-z5 Running Shoes
This pair of shoes is available in as many as 26 different colours. This is a men's running shoe and can be worn as walking shoes as well. Its upper material is made of mesh and it comes with a lace-up closure. Its heel type is flat. However, this is a non water resistant pair of shoes - so be wary of wearing them in the rains. Apart from being trendy, it is a very comfortable to wear. You get a 40% off on this shoe.
Bourge Women's Micam-z54 Running Shoes
Here's a smart pair of shoes, meant for women. While it is categorised as running shoes, it is actually a very versatile wear and can be used as a pair of casual shoes too. Wear them for a market visit, to a friend's place, or to your kid's friend's birthday party. With a mesh upper material, it is very airy and breathable and has a pull-on closure. You can get a 57% discount on this one.
Bourge Womens Micam-z51 Running Shoes
Here's another charming pair of running shoes. While the shoes being discussed is in pale pink and white, there are many other colour options such as black, navy, red and another shade of light pink. This shoe too has a mesh cover and is, hence, breathable and comfortable. It has flat heels and has a pull-on closure. This shoe too is not water resistant. You get a 49% off on this one.
Bourge Men's Loire-z1 Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes for men comes with lace-up closure and will be preferred by those who like conventional design in sports shoes. It certainly gives a more firm grip to the foot. Its upper material is made of mesh and, hence, allows air to pass through and keep the feet cool. It comes with flat heel. You get a cool 57% off on this shoe.
Bourge Men's Loire-z126 Running Shoes
Here's another pair of running shoes that can easily double up as your daily wear shoe. It's upper material is made of mesh while it also comes with a pull-on closure. Its heel type is flat; it is a lightweight shoe as it weighs only 1000 gms. Other than the navy and D grey combination, profiled in this copy, you can get this shoe in colour combination like D Grey and black and black and D Grey. You get a 60% off on this shoe.
|Product
|Price
|Bourge Mens Vega-z5 Running Shoes
|₹999.00
|Bourge Women's Micam-z54 Running Shoes
|₹1,499.00
|Bourge Womens Micam-z51 Running Shoes
|₹1,499.00
|Bourge Men's Loire-z1 Running Shoes
|₹1,499.00
|Bourge Men's Loire-z126 Running Shoes
|₹1,499.00
