Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 80% off on Reebok, Bata shoes

One look at the collection of shoes of a man and one can tell a lot about his fashion sense. An important component of men’s fashion, shoes can either elevate the overall look or bring it down. So, when investing in a pair of shoes, look for comfort and durability, but also invest in those that rank high on fashion and style components. Amazon is offering a good discount on shoes for men as part of its Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. You can get as much as 80% off on them. What can be a better occasion to upgrade your collection of shoes?

Now is the time to buy shoes and we are here to help you with selection of them. In our list below, you will find our favourite pairs from the likes of Adidas, Reebok, Bata and more. Scroll ahead to take a look at them.



Campus Men's OXYFIT (N) Casual Shoes

This pair of casual shoes for men is made of rubber sole and comes with medium shoe width. You can wear it in your daily wear and feel absolutely comfortable in them. Available in many colours, it also ranks high on durability. Get 41% off on it. Besides, it is super easy to wear, thanks to its pull-on closure.