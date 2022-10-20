Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 93% off on fashion jewellery

Summary:
No woman can resist the charm of jewellery - be it gold and diamond jewellery or street-side junk jewellery, the charm of owning a new one is endless. However, not many can afford to buy a piece of gold just like that. Hence, the importance of fashion jewellery in our lives.
The good news about owning fashion jewellery is that one can get all the designs and patterns one sees in gold and diamond replicated and what's even better is that many of them come with gold plating and almost look like real gold. Another plus about owning such jewellery is that you can junk them guilt free when you are bored of them and go in for new designs. With gold, one just can't do such a thing. Reselling or melting gold almost always lands you in loss.
If we have convinced you to give these a shot, then now is the good time to go for them as Amazon having its mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. As part of it, you can avail massive discounts on choicest of fashion jewellery items. We have curated a list just for you. So, what are you waiting for? Jump right in.
YouBella Jewellery Bracelets for Women Bracelet Bangle Jewellery
This dainty bracelet is meant for women as well as girls. This rose gold plated, meant for personal use, can revv up the look of even an ordinary dress and can be the limelight of every occasion. As it is plated with high quality polish, it gives a long-lasting finish. It is free of nickel and lead and, hence, skin friendly. It is available at 91% off.
Estele Necklace Set for Women
This is a necklace set meant for festive season. Be is a family wedding or a Diwali celebration in your colony, this rich and elegant wear is a natural option. This gold plated set comes with pearl and stone embeds and all of it comes together to give a regal look. The stones come in pink and green and with gold and pearls, it looks rather spectacular. The set includes two necklaces and earrings. It is available at 93% off.
Sukkhi Modish Gold Plated Necklace Set for Women
This is a very traditional design necklace set. Made from alloy, it is gold plated and looks very elegant. This gold and pearl set is ideal for weddings and festive seasons. This jewel set features a unique, one-of-a-kind traditional design with an antic finish. You get 93% off on this set.
Shining Diva Oxidised Silver Necklace Jewellery Set
This oxidised silver necklace jewellery set has a gypsy feel to it. It has multi-coloured stones (pink, yellow, blue, green) and is a stylish boho Afghani traditional jewellery. While it can be worn with all kinds of outfits, it looks great on casual clothes. It is available at 85% off.
Yellow Chimes Rings for Women and Men
This is a different sort of piece of jewellery. This is a unisex ring - it is stretchable and also works as a watch. This is basically an accessory that also works as a jewellery. It can be a great gifting idea for occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. It features a functional analog watch with seven different dial colour options. The band is made of alloy and is silver plated. You can get 79% off on this.
|Product
|Price
|YouBella Jewellery Bracelets for Women Bracelet Bangle Jewellery
|₹1,999.00
|Estele Necklace Set for Women
|₹3,999.00
|Sukkhi Modish Gold Plated Necklace Set for Women
|₹2,445.00
|Shining Diva Oxidised Silver Necklace Jewellery Set
|₹1,999.00
|Yellow Chimes Rings for Women and Men
|₹999.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.