Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Fetch up to 64% off on BIBA garments

Festivities are round the corner and if you haven't yet zeroed in on what you're going to wear on the multiple invites lying on your dining table, then it’s okay. We are here to help you with many options from the BIBA brand. Besides, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is still live. So, you don't really have to worry about the budget. We understand that you want to look stylish and go for outfits in which you will look radiant, and at the same time not have clothes weigh you down. Factoring in both your requirements, we have curated a list of our favourites below which we believe you will simply dazzle in.

Most of them are made from fine quality cotton fabric and feature stunning prints on them. There are colour options also available in some. Tempted to take a look at our options? Then scroll through the list below.



BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set

This salwar suit set comes in two colours - Choco Brown and red. It is made from skin-friendly cotton material and features intricate print all over it. Throw on some fashion accessories like a choker necklace with matching earrings to look the part in this festive season. The attire will look on women from different age groups. There's 50% off on it.