Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get as much as 72% off on women's clothing

Women and clothes go hand in hand. Along with shoes, clothes are the other obsession. Wardrobes of women may be bursting with garments, but they will still find a way to fit another one in their closet. If that is the mood, then now is the time to go on a shopping spree. That's because Amazon is having its mega sale called Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 and as part of it, a whole range of products are on sale with heavy discount on them.
One of the items on sale are clothes for women. We have a list of beautiful and elegant garments for women which we think you will love. Some of them are embroidered kurtas while some are A-line dresses. You can also get salwar suit set. Some of them are made from cotton fabric while some are made from polyester material. If you are in luck, you can get discount of as much as 72%. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and take a look.
W for Woman Women Kurta
This is wonderful yet subtle kurta for women. It is calf length in size and has a straight cut. It has round neck with three quarter sleeves. So fuller woman will definitely like this as it will make them appear slim. It also features elaborate and beautiful embroidery in the front of the kurta. You can get 52% discount on purchase of it.
W for Woman Women's Cotton A-Line Midi Dress
The one garment that Indian women should embrace merrily is a midi dress - it is long enough for a still largely conservative country but one that can be comfortable wear in a hot and humid place. This is a A-line dress, it has a round neck and is calf length. It has three quarter sleeves. This is a 100% cotton dress and comes in pale and dull blue. It can be hand washed. It has a 70% off on this dress.
Aurelia Women's Georgette Salwar Suit Set
Here's a pretty and dainty yellow chudidar kurta with blue, yellow and orange prints. It is made of georgette fabric and comes with a dupatta. This is a graceful wear as the kurta runs till the ankle and has a straight fit. It has a boat neck with three quarter sleeves. Wear this with a pair of stilettos and stun all. There is a 52% discount on this garment.
W for Woman Women's Cotton Kurta
If you like solid colours then you are sure to love this kurta. What's more is that it comes with 26 different colours. This kurta is calf length in size with full length sleeves. It is also a straight cut kurta and, hence, fuller women will love it as it will make them look slim. You can hand wash this kurta. You get a 52% discount on this garment.
Janasya Women Women's Kurta
Here's another very attractive and subtle kurta. Made from Poly Crepe (100% polyester fabric), this is a A-Line dress and is calf length. It has some digital print on top but the rest of it is in solid green. This kurta has a mild boat neck with three quarter sleeves. You can get 72% discount on this one.
|Product
|Price
|W for Woman Women Kurta
|₹1,799.00
|W for Woman Women's Cotton A-Line Midi Dress
|₹2,999.00
|Aurelia Women's Georgette Salwar Suit Set
|₹4,999.00
|W for Woman Women's Cotton Kurta
|₹1,499.00
|Janasya Women Women's Kurta
|₹1,699
