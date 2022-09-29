Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get comfy t-shirts for women at up to 75% off

Summary:
T-shirts are a staple wear for women. They are super comfortable, fuss-free and easy to wear. If a poll were to be conducted asking women which garment they would want to wear for the rest of their lives, there’s a likelihood that a good 95% of them would answer t-shirts. You can wear literally any bottom wear with this apparel - from skirts, shorts, leggings, jeans to palazzo - such is its versatility. The good news is Amazon is offering huge discounts on t-shirts as part of its Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. So, this is your chance to upgrade your collection with more comfy t-shirts.
To help you with the selection, we have curated our list of favorites in a list below. You can expect striking prints and some soothing solid colours. They all rank high on comfort, simplicity and style too. Scroll on to take a look at our picks.
Veirdo Oversized Tshirti
This oversized t-shirt for women features an eye-catching print in monochrome. A cool casual wear option, this one has half sleeves and is very comfortable to wear. Available at 73% off, this one is made from skin-friendly fabric that feels soft on skin. Whether you’re spending a laidback Sunday or on a holiday, this t-shirt can be the perfect garment to relax and lounge in.
Allen Solly Women's Regular fit T-Shirt
This t-shirt from Allen Solly is a regular fit garment. It comes in a slew of colours and makes for a decent sartorial option. A nice casual, daily wear option, this t-shirt will look flattering on women from different age groups. The quality of the fabric is super amazing and soft. Grab this comfortable garment at 39% off. It is a must buy.
Levi's Women T-Shirt
This round neck t-shirt from Levi’s is available in Pink Flambe colour option. If you're looking for a comfortable and relaxed garment, then this garment will make for a perfect choice. You can also find the brand’s logo featured on the front of the t-shirt. It is made from a good quality fabric. Grab this one for 53% off; hurry up!
JUNEBERRY Women Tshirts
This pack of two printed cotton t-shirts will have many takers, thanks to the colourful prints on it. Crafted from 100% pure cotton fabric, women will feel at ease and comfortable in these t-shirts. Both of them have round necks and feature slogans too in the front. Fetch 75% off on these two stylish apparels that you will love wearing over and over again.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Solid Regular Fit Half Sleeve T-Shirt
This pack of three solid-coloured t-shirts for women is best-suited for those who are looking for simple and fuss-free everyday top wear options. Available in solid colours, the quality of the fabric of these t-shirts is just amazing. They are made of 97% cotton and 3% spandex fabrics. They all have half sleeves and round necks. You can grab 49% off on them.
|Product
|Price
|Veirdo Oversized Tshirt for Women
|₹1,199.00
|Allen Solly Women's Regular fit T-Shirt
|₹899.00
|Levi's Women T-Shirt
|₹1,099.00
|JUNEBERRY Women Tshirts Combo Pack
|₹2,399.00
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Solid Regular Fit Half Sleeve T-Shirt
|₹1,097.00
