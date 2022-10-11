Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 89% off on fashion jewellery

Women can resist well but there are a few things where they can totally lose control - shoes, clothes, handbags to name a few. In this list is also included a piece of jewellery. While we in India have an unending love affair with gold jewellery followed by silver, in recent years the trend of sporting jewellery made from other materials is also gaining ground. In the olden times artificial jewellery was severely frowned upon, even mocked but not any more. Today, you have a whole range of jewellery made from all kinds of material - alloy with gold plating, oxidised silver jewellery, beads and artificial pearls jewellery… the list could go on. Youngsters no longer crave for conventional and heavy stuff, fashion jewellery is the order of the day. It is lightweight, comes in a plethora of eye-catching designs and doesn't weigh heavy on the purse.

If you happen to agree, then you will also agree that online platforms are a great place to explore for such stuff. Amazon is currently having a mega sale, Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, and as part of it, you can get a whole range of products including fashion jewellery at very attractive discounted rates.

We have put together a list of such products and we think you will absolutely love them. Check them out here.

Zaveri Cluster Drops Kundan Choker Necklace Earring & Ring Set For Women

This is a choker set which includes necklace, earrings and ring. It is made using pink and green beads and has a cluster drops design. Its base metal is an alloy and has a plating of 22 carat yellow gold and embedded onto it are stones, kundan and beads. A choker adds elegance to any outfit with which it is coupled. From high-collared blouses to ones with deeper cuts, a choker is a piece of jewellery that you can pull off with numerous necklines. If you buy this necklace, you get a super 83% discount.