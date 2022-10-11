Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 89% off on fashion jewellery

Summary:
Women can resist well but there are a few things where they can totally lose control - shoes, clothes, handbags to name a few. In this list is also included a piece of jewellery. While we in India have an unending love affair with gold jewellery followed by silver, in recent years the trend of sporting jewellery made from other materials is also gaining ground. In the olden times artificial jewellery was severely frowned upon, even mocked but not any more. Today, you have a whole range of jewellery made from all kinds of material - alloy with gold plating, oxidised silver jewellery, beads and artificial pearls jewellery… the list could go on. Youngsters no longer crave for conventional and heavy stuff, fashion jewellery is the order of the day. It is lightweight, comes in a plethora of eye-catching designs and doesn't weigh heavy on the purse.
If you happen to agree, then you will also agree that online platforms are a great place to explore for such stuff. Amazon is currently having a mega sale, Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, and as part of it, you can get a whole range of products including fashion jewellery at very attractive discounted rates.
We have put together a list of such products and we think you will absolutely love them. Check them out here.
Zaveri Cluster Drops Kundan Choker Necklace Earring & Ring Set For Women
This is a choker set which includes necklace, earrings and ring. It is made using pink and green beads and has a cluster drops design. Its base metal is an alloy and has a plating of 22 carat yellow gold and embedded onto it are stones, kundan and beads. A choker adds elegance to any outfit with which it is coupled. From high-collared blouses to ones with deeper cuts, a choker is a piece of jewellery that you can pull off with numerous necklines. If you buy this necklace, you get a super 83% discount.
Sukkhi Adorable Gold Plated Pearl Choker Necklace Set
Here's a necklace made in the choker design. It is a gold plated and pearls set for women. It is available in 23 different colour combinations such as blue, blue-white, pink, red-white, white, yellow, dark blue-white, gold, green-white to name a few. This set contains one necklace and one pair of earrings. It uses skin friendly and high quality material and is anti-allergic and safe for skin. You get 89% discount on this one.
Shining Diva Fashion Oxidised Silver Tribal Necklace Jewellery Set For Women
This is a very pretty-looking tribal necklace jewellery set for women. This is a stylish and fancy set and made using oxidised silver. What you can expect is a long and elaborate necklace and two earrings. It is inspired by Boho-style Afghani traditional jewellery. On purchase of this set, you can get 87% off.
Sukkhi Fabulous Gold Plated AD Necklace Set For Women
This is a beautiful party wear necklace and earrings set. It is a gold plated and Austria-diamond studded necklace and is ideal to be worn weddings, engagements and all festivals. Thanks to its design, it gives a very rich look. You can get 89% off on this set if you were to buy it now from Amazon.
Yellow Chimes Rings for Women and Men
This ring can be worn by women and men and can be stretchable rings option or girls as well. The ring features an attached analog watch, making it fashionable and trendy. While it is made of alloy, it is silver plated. It can be used on a regular basis however, it is advised to to avoid contact with water, spray and perfumes. You can get a 78% discount on this product.
