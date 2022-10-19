Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab up to 60% off on men's shirts, t-shirts

Summary:
It is the festive season and buying new clothes is the done thing. In a couple of days, the whole of India will be celebrating Diwali or Deepavali. Aside from festivals, it is always nice idea to replace one's old clothes with new clothes. In either of the cases, picking them up during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 would be a great idea.
Now, there are a number of options available. You can get t-shirts and shirts of all kinds. T-shirts are a popular choice when it comes to casual wear. They are comfortable and easy everyday wear, preferred by the young and restless. Shirts too are a comfortable option for many, though slightly more formal. Whatever be the case, what can't be denied is the fact is that men will never grow tired of these two rather simple but functional garments.
We have curated a list of such shirts and t-shirts from Amazon that are available at very attractive prices and offer much variety. Do take a look.
Levi's Men's Slim Shirt
This comfortable-looking shirt, in big check patterns, is an easy pick for many men. Available in black and white, this shirt is made from 100% cotton fabric. It is a versatile wear and can be paired with a number of different kinds of lowers - jeans, trousers or chinos. This shirt is currently unavailable in sizes large and XL. You can get discount of up to 40% on this shirt.
Adidas Men's Regular Polo Shirt
This Adidas t-shirt in white is a classic choice and is likely to appeal to one and all. Made from 100% recycled polyester, a comfortable fabric that moves sweat away from your skin, while being environment-friendly. This shirt features a tennis polo collar. If you buy it as part of this sale, you can avail a cool 60% discount on it.
Allen Solly Men Shirt
Here's another comfort wear shirt. Available in six different colours, this half sleeves shirt is a must-have in any man's wardrobe. Made from 100% cotton fabric, it is comfortable and easy to maintain as well. You can easily machine wash this garment. On purchase during this sale, you can get a discount of 51%.
Levi's Men's Regular Fit T-Shirt
This regular fit t-shirt would be hard to resist for most men. It is comfortable and stylish at the same time. Its smart while being easy to manage (wear and remove etc). Made from cotton material, it is very comfortable and skin friendly too. One can easily machine wash this garment. It is available at a discount of 40%.
Allen Solly Men Shirt
This eye-catching men's shirt is available in three solid colours - yellow, blue and maroon. There is no way you can escape notice wearing this shirt. The yellow one is a soothing canary yellow and chosen in this profile. Made from 100% cotton fabric, it is super comfortable too. This fuss-free garment can easily be machine washed. It is available at 44% off.
