  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab up to 76% off on sweatshirts for women

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab up to 76% off on sweatshirts for women

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:49 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is your chance to get sweatshirts for women at discounted rates. Read on to see our top picks.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering attractive discounts on sweatshirts for women.

Can there ever come a day when you’ll feel tired of introducing another addition of sweatshirt in your collection? We doubt that seriously. This comfort apparel is essential in the winter season. A wardrobe staple, women like to have a huge bunch of sweatshirts in different colours, prints, cuts and silhouettes to go through the winter season. They help keep you warm and go well with both jackets, coats and blazers. It is only obvious to have an eclectic variety - from a oversized, baggy sweatshirt to spend a feel-good Sunday to a sweatshirt with an eye-popping print on it. Winter is round the corner, so you must start upgrading your closet with the winter collection. The good news is that Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and as part of it sweatshirts are available on massive discounts.

Don't miss the chance and grab your favourite sweatshirts from the site right now. To help you make quick selection, we have also rounded up some apparels in our list below. Check them out; you may end up loving all of them.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Sweatshirt
This graphic sweatshirt for women makes for a stylish and comfortable pick. It is made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester fabric. The fabric is of great quality and thus the apparel will last for many years. Pair this sweatshirt with a chic pair of sneakers to ace the casual look. Grab 76% off on this sweatshirt. Besides, this one is available in many nice colours too.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Cotton Blend Crew Neck Sweat Shirt (AW18WNSSW20_Iris Navy_Medium_Blue, Navy_M)
76% off
519 2,199
Buy now

Allen Solly Womens Round Neck Solid Sweatshirt
This round neck sweatshirt for women from Allen Solly is perfect for everyday, casual wear. Available in many colid colours like Bottle green, Lemon yellow, Navy blue, among others, women from different age groups will look lovely in this. There's 36% off on it. Besides, the fabric of this garment is A one. You will never complain about it, as it feels soft and comfortable.

Allen Solly Women's Synthetic Crew Neck Sweatshirt (AHSTCRGFH72402_Green_Medium_Fushia_M)
36% off
959 1,499
Buy now

Van Heusen Athleisure Women Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt from Van Heusen is made from cotton elastane fabric. It has long sleeves and features dainty floral print on the neck area. There’s a hoodie too with drawstrings. You can find multiple colour options in this one. Get 37% off on it. One can machine wash this garment. A must-buy apparel, this sweatshirt is a cool casual wear option.

Van Heusen Athleisure Women's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt (66608_Dusky Orchid_Large_Dusky Orchid_Pink_L)
37% off
939 1,499
Buy now

Campus Sutra Women Printed Sweatshirt
This printed sweatshirt for women from Campus Sutra is available in regular fit. It is made from high-quality cotton fabric and has long sleeves. There are many colour options available in this sweatshirt and it also comes with drawstrings. Besides, each one features a different slogan too. Fetch 50% off on it. A must-buy, it has a nice fit and is comfortable to wear too.

Campus Sutra Women Grey Printed Regular Fit Sweatshirt for Winter Wear | Round Neck | Full Sleeves | Cotton Sweatshirt | Casual Sweatshirt for Woman | Stylish Sweatshirt for Womens
50% off
949 1,899
Buy now

ONLY Women's Cotton Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt from ONLY is made of 100% high-quality cotton fabric. It is comfortable, cosy and stylish too. You will love the quality of fabric, as it feels incredibly soft on skin. There are many colour options in this apparel and each of them features a different slogan on it. You can grab 68% off on this garment.

ONLY Women's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirts (15234842_Sugar Coral_X-Large_SUGAR CORAL_XL)
68% off
809 2,499
Buy now

SweatshirtsPrice
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Sweatshirt 2,199.00
Allen Solly Womens Round Neck Solid Sweatshirt 1,499.00
Van Heusen Athleisure Women Sweatshirt 1,499.00
Campus Sutra Women Printed Sweatshirt 1,899.00
ONLY Women's Cotton Sweatshirt 2,499.00

