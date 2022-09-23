Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on women's western wear: Get up to 76% off

Summary:
A woman's love for clothes is legendary - her closet may be bursting forth with them but she fancies a new garment, she can always make some room for it in her cupboard. Clothes have long since stopped being only for utility; today they spell style and personality. If you happen to be someone who has an unapologetic love for clothes, then now is the time for to go shop for them. Why, you would want to know. Well, there's a mega Amazon sale called Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale currently on. If you are in luck then you can get as much as 76% of clothes for women.
For this discussion, we have chosen women's clothing in the western wear segment. And you can be sure of getting a huge variety here. So be prepared to pick in bulk women's tops, t-shirts, dresses and more.
We have curated a list of such garments from Amazon, that not only have attractive prices post discounts, they also have users' approval. Scroll down to take a look.
Harpa Women's Top
This lovely square neck top for women is what every lady must have in her closet. Attractive and flirty, it is an ideal top to sport on date nights, movies nights with friends, college parties and such like events. Thanks to its full length sleeves, it can also be worn to semi formal events like birthday parties and family functions. It is available in a range of pretty colours like maroon, blue, mustard and rust to name a few. You get a 76% off on this one.
Harpa Women's Maxi Dress
Here is another attractive clothing option for women from Harpa. This A-Line dress is sure to make you look slim and tall. Made of synthetic material - 100% polyester - it is rather easy to maintain and takes very little time to iron etc. Thanks to its floral print and flare design, it gives a very feminine look. Its off shoulder neck line gives it a flirty vibe. You get a discount of 75% on this dress.
VERO MODA Women's Regular T-Shirt
This Vero Moda t-shirt comes with an interesting twist - well it is a regular t-shirt but it features a knot at the bottom right side which can be twisted and knotted in different styles to give a fresh look to a regular t-shirt. It is available in a range of attractive and soothing colour combinations including corals, blues, yellows and more. Made of viscose (95%) and elastane (5%) fabrics, it spells comfort. You get an 70% off on it.
Harpa Women's Regular Blouse
There seems to be a heavy discount on clothes from Harpa - this one is also a blouse (like the one listed above) and can be worn with pants, trousers, jeans and skirts with just as much ease. Thanks to its square neck and puff half sleeves, it looks ideal for regular college or day wear as well as for picnics and such like family occasions. Featuring attractive prints, it is available in a number of colour combinations. Made of 100% polyester, it can easily be hand washed. You get a hefty 75% off on this blouse.
Harpa Women's Midi Dress
This may be a midi dress but it is for the slightly bold ones among us because it features a nice big slit in the front. Its A-Line design will ensure the wearer looks classy and slim. With its square neck design and puffed but tight fit half sleeves, you can actually wear it to a semi formal occasion. Made using 100% polyester fabric, it is a fuss-free garment. It is available in three different print combinations of black and pink and the third is a multicolour option. You get a 75% off on this dress.
|Product
|Price
|Harpa Women's Top
|₹1,399.00
|Harpa Women's Maxi Dress
|₹2,199.00
|VERO MODA Women's Regular T-Shirt
|₹1,299
|Harpa Women's Regular Blouse
|₹1,299.00
|Harpa Women's Midi Dress
|₹1,999.00
