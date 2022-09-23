Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on women's western wear: Get up to 76% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on women's western wear: Get up to 76% off

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 24, 2022 14:00 IST

Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on women's western wear: There is a whole array of clothes - tops, dress and t-shirt among other categories - to pick from. Add to that, they all come at slashed down prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on women's western wear: On offer are jeans, tops, t-shirts, dresses and more.

A woman's love for clothes is legendary - her closet may be bursting forth with them but she fancies a new garment, she can always make some room for it in her cupboard. Clothes have long since stopped being only for utility; today they spell style and personality. If you happen to be someone who has an unapologetic love for clothes, then now is the time for to go shop for them. Why, you would want to know. Well, there's a mega Amazon sale called Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale currently on. If you are in luck then you can get as much as 76% of clothes for women.

For this discussion, we have chosen women's clothing in the western wear segment. And you can be sure of getting a huge variety here. So be prepared to pick in bulk women's tops, t-shirts, dresses and more.

We have curated a list of such garments from Amazon, that not only have attractive prices post discounts, they also have users' approval. Scroll down to take a look.

Harpa Women's Top

This lovely square neck top for women is what every lady must have in her closet. Attractive and flirty, it is an ideal top to sport on date nights, movies nights with friends, college parties and such like events. Thanks to its full length sleeves, it can also be worn to semi formal events like birthday parties and family functions. It is available in a range of pretty colours like maroon, blue, mustard and rust to name a few. You get a 76% off on this one.

Harpa Women's Maxi Dress

Here is another attractive clothing option for women from Harpa. This A-Line dress is sure to make you look slim and tall. Made of synthetic material - 100% polyester - it is rather easy to maintain and takes very little time to iron etc. Thanks to its floral print and flare design, it gives a very feminine look. Its off shoulder neck line gives it a flirty vibe. You get a discount of 75% on this dress.

VERO MODA Women's Regular T-Shirt

This Vero Moda t-shirt comes with an interesting twist - well it is a regular t-shirt but it features a knot at the bottom right side which can be twisted and knotted in different styles to give a fresh look to a regular t-shirt. It is available in a range of attractive and soothing colour combinations including corals, blues, yellows and more. Made of viscose (95%) and elastane (5%) fabrics, it spells comfort. You get an 70% off on it.

Harpa Women's Regular Blouse

There seems to be a heavy discount on clothes from Harpa - this one is also a blouse (like the one listed above) and can be worn with pants, trousers, jeans and skirts with just as much ease. Thanks to its square neck and puff half sleeves, it looks ideal for regular college or day wear as well as for picnics and such like family occasions. Featuring attractive prints, it is available in a number of colour combinations. Made of 100% polyester, it can easily be hand washed. You get a hefty 75% off on this blouse.

Harpa Women's Midi Dress

This may be a midi dress but it is for the slightly bold ones among us because it features a nice big slit in the front. Its A-Line design will ensure the wearer looks classy and slim. With its square neck design and puffed but tight fit half sleeves, you can actually wear it to a semi formal occasion. Made using 100% polyester fabric, it is a fuss-free garment. It is available in three different print combinations of black and pink and the third is a multicolour option. You get a 75% off on this dress.

Price of western dresses for women at a glance:

ProductPrice
Harpa Women's Top 1,399.00
Harpa Women's Maxi Dress 2,199.00
VERO MODA Women's Regular T-Shirt 1,299
Harpa Women's Regular Blouse 1,299.00
Harpa Women's Midi Dress 1,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on hair care items: Get up to 47% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on TV under 40,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 80% off on Reebok, Bata shoes
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 20% off on The Body Shop items
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Up to 70% off on eye creams, body scrubs
fashion FOR LESS