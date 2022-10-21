Sign out
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top wear for men available at up to 74% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top wear for men available at up to 74% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 21, 2022 13:50 IST

Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has been live for some time now and this is your chance to grab top wear for men at slashed down prices.

Top wear for men available at discounted prices, go grab now.

It is a good thing to keep introducing new apparels in rotation, as it breaks monotony and allows one to try on different colours and new styles. When it comes to the men's top wear section, shirts, t-shirts and sweatshirts are some of the wardrobe staples that they love to wear. If you’re looking to buy apparels in this category, then now is the best time to do so, as Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is on in full swing. You can avail as much as 74% off on the clothes.

We have rounded up some options for you to help you with the selection. The fabric of the garments we have listed below is very durable, comfortable and of good quality. You can also find colour options in most of them. Make the best use of the sale season and add them to your cart now. Happy shopping and don't forget to thank us later.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Polo Shirt
Cool and casual, men from different age groups will love throwing on this t-shirt as casual wear. It has a classic polo collar and is available in many solid colour options. It is made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester fabric. Available in regular fit, this one comes at 74% off. A must buy, this will effortlessly amp up the everyday style bar.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Solid Regular Fit Half Sleeve Polo(AW17MPCP2_White_M)
69% off
309 999
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Men's Slim Fit Casual Shirt
This shirt is perfect for casual wear and it makes for a stylish everyday optin. It is made from good quality cotton fabric and has double pockets with flap and button closure. There are many solid colour options available in this one. Besides, one can avail 70% off on this smart shirt.

Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Men's Solid Slim Fit Full Sleeve Cotton Casual Shirt (IN-S-02C_Medium Grey_Large)
70% off
639 2,099
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Shirt
You will look immaculate and smart in this regular fit shirt. The material composition of this apparel is 100% cotton. It is extremely comfortable to wear and has full sleeves. There are many solid colour options available in this one. Besides, one can enjoy 53% off if one was to buy this in the sale season.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Solid Regular Shirt (SS20-SYM-FS-01_EPP-1A_White3 42)
53% off
559 1,199
Buy now

Allen Solly Men's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt
This crew neck sweatshirt is a simple and elegant pick. It is made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester fabric. Available in many solid colour options, this one is a comfort wear. Men can wear this in their daily wear and look stylish. One can see the brand’s logo too in the front. This is available at a discount of 38%.

Allen Solly Men's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Check Price on Amazon

Allen Solly Men Shirt
This shirt from Allen Solly makes for a comfortable and stylish pick. It is available in light yellow, marron, blue and black colours. A straight fit shirt, this one is perfect for daily wear. It also features the brand's logo in the front. The quality of the fabric is very good and durable. Grab this one at a decent 44% off.

Allen Solly Men Shirt
Check Price on Amazon

Price of shirts, tshirts and sweatshirts for men at a glance:

ApparelsPrice
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Polo Shirt 309.00
Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Men's Slim Fit Casual Shirt 639.00
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Shirt 469.00 -  569.00
Allen Solly Men's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt 1,002.00
Allen Solly Men Shirt 899.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

