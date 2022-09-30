Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 81% off on women's bottom wear By Shreya Garg

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is the time when women should shop for a range of bottom wear available at attractive prices.

While women must have a decent collection of bottom wear, what they must also stress on is to buy apparels that are more versatile. By that we mean garments that can complement well with a range of top wear options. It is called smart choice that proves very rewarding too. Among the many options, one can go for boot cut trouser pants, straight fit below knee length pants, track pants and so on. On Amazon you will find a variety of these at slashed down prices, thanks to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. They will elevate your style quotient and rank high on comfort too. We have rounded up some bottom wear options in our list below. They have flattering fits, come in colour options and will look good on you. Scroll on to take a closer look at options and introduce some of them to your addition.



FITG18® Women's Regular Fit Yoga Pants

This pair of slim fit leggings for women makes for versatile wear. One can wear it when doing any workout activities like yoga, jogging, gymming etc. It is made of 90% polyester and 10% spandex fabrics, making it a stretchy apparel. The soft fabric of this garment ensures you feel good in these pants all day long. Get 59% off on this one.

ADDYVERO Women's Slim Fit Casual Trousers

This pair of slim fit casual trousers is made from 96% cotton blend and 4% lycra fabric. It has a high rise waistline and has a flare towards the bottom. Available in attractive colours that will go well with most top wear options, you can get this at 81% off. It has a strong style appeal as well. Do add this one to your cart.

Amazon Brand - Tavasya Women's Straight Bottom

This pair of straight fit bottom wear for women screams comfort. It is an easy yes for women of any age group. It is an airy, stylish and versatile apparel. There is a range of colours available in this one like black, maroon, white, among others. It comes with pockets as well. Get 65% off on this one. This will make for a good addition to your wardrobe.

W for Woman Women's Relaxed Pants

This pair of relaxed fit pants from W is one classy bottom wear. It is available in yellow colour and features stripes over it. Wear it with an oversized shirt or kurti to look the part. This is an easy-breezy wear that will enhance your style appeal whilst allowing you to feel super comfortable. Get 70% off on it. It is a must buy.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Regular Track Pants

This pair of regular fit track pants for women is a cool sartorial pick for casual wear. It promises great comfort and is an easy yes. If you had your way, then you wouldn't have wanted to part with this garment even for any fancy bottom wear. Grab this one at 77% off. Besides, there are many colour options available in this one as well.

Price of bottom wear for women at a glance:

Apparels Price FITG18® Women's Regular Fit Yoga Pants ₹ 899.00 ADDYVERO Women's Slim Fit Casual Trousers ₹ 1,699.00 Amazon Brand - Tavasya Women's Straight Bottom ₹ 1,299.00 W for Woman Women's Relaxed Pants ₹ 509.00 - ₹ 849.00 Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Regular Track Pants ₹ 1,699.00