Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail discount of up to 76% on luggage bags

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jan 16, 2023 19:37 IST

Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Have you been wanting to buy a brand new luggage bag set for your family of three? Or want one for yourself to carry on a solo trip? Check out the best options here.

Today's luggage bags are trendy as well as roomy.

If you have anyone in your extended family who have served in the Indian Army, you would know what it means to pack and unpack from large wooden boxes in the past. If you are a 1980s kid, you would recall travelling with suitcases (for example VIP and Aristocrat) every time your family went on a vacation or was shifting houses and places.

Much of that changed with the advent of trolley luggage bags. Not that suitcases in the past didn't have wheels but today's luggage bags are built lighter and hence easier to move around. These luggage bags still are as capacious as the ones in the past but much more easy to handle.

If you had been thinking of buying a new one for yourself or for your family, now is the time to go for it as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is on. We have curated a list of some of the best brands and some of best deals, especially for you.

American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene 68 cms Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage

This is a hardsided check-in luggage bag in black. This sturdy bag has been made using scratch-and-impact resistant material (polypropylene). It is 68 cms in size and roomy enough to accommodate your last-minute shopping. It has what the makers called “extra packing space”. It comes with colour matched 3-digit Recessed TSA lock to provide fullproof security during your travel. There's a discount of 58% on this product.

American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene 68 cms Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage (FO1 (0) 09 002)
4.2 (8,432)
57% off
3,399 7,900
Buy now

KAMILIANT by AMERICAN TOURISTER Kiza 4 Wheel Check-in Suitcase Combo

This is a set of three (small, medium and large) luggage bags, ideal for the family of three. Made of polypropylene material, it is wear-and-water resistant. It has a hard casing and is available in colour Ash Blue. It has a number lock type to ensure safety during travel. With four wheels and one single spacious compartment, you can really carry plenty of things in it. There's a 70% discount on this item.

KAMILIANT by AMERICAN TOURISTER Kiza 4 Wheel Check-in Suitcase Combo Ash Blue - Set of 3, (Small, Medium and Large) Polypropylene
4.1 (1,070)
70% off
6,998 23,675
Buy now

Safari Pentagon 3 Pcs Set Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Luggage, 4 Wheel Trolley Bag Set

Here's another smart option for a family of three or for your three boys or girls. This set of three is made of polypropylene and is a hardsided luggage bag, making it really stable. It is a scratch-and-impact resistant, lightweight yet durable suitcase set. This stylish set comes with two compartment luggage design. This bag is a 4-wheel one, making it easy to handle. There's a 76% discount on it.

Safari Pentagon 3 Pcs Set Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Luggage, 4 Wheel Trolley Bag Set of Cabin, Medium, Large
4.2 (184)
76% off
7,198 30,335
Buy now

Aristocrat Polyester Softsided Check-in Luggage

This red-coloured luggage bag from Aristocrat is made using polyester and has a soft casing. It weighs 2900 gms and has a capacity of 43 liters. Its dimensions are as following: 37cm x 26cm x 58.3cm (LxWxH). It has a number lock type and has four wheels for comfortable handling. This luggage bag, however, is not meant to carry a laptop. It is available at 59% off.

Aristocrat Polyester 58.3 cms Red Softsided Cabin Luggage (Baleno)
4.2 (5,598)
59% off
2,398 5,880
Buy now

Skybags Trooper 75 Cms Polycarbonate Red and White Hardsided Check-in Luggage

This is a very good option for a hardsided check-in luggage. With its red and white colour combination, it is sure to make a very attractive addition to your luggage collection. Made of polycarbonate material, it comes with a retractable trolley handle option. It has a fixed number lock system and a smooth 4-wheel drive option. This bag is available at 58% off.

Skybags Trooper 75 Cms Polycarbonate Red and White Hardsided Check-in Luggage
4.3 (1,863)
58% off
4,598 10,920
Buy now

Price of luggage bags at a glance:

ProductPrice
American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene 68 cms Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage 7,900
KAMILIANT by AMERICAN TOURISTER Kiza 4 Wheel Check-in Suitcase Combo 23,675
Safari Pentagon 3 Pcs Set Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Luggage, 4 Wheel Trolley Bag Set  30,335
Aristocrat Polyester Softsided Check-in Luggage  5,880
Skybags Trooper 75 Cms Polycarbonate Red and White Hardsided Check-in Luggage 10,920

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Elevate your sound experience: Here is top 2 speakers
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 71% off on men's sweaters, pullovers
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 74% off on jumpsuits and dresses
9 Impressive Amazon Republic Day Sale deals for dog food
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best Oppo phones on Amazon’s Republic Day
fashion FOR LESS