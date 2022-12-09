American Tourister bags make for perfect travel companion

What does travelling in style mean for you? Great apparels, a pair of chic sneakers, a few pairs of sunglasses in different shapes, some fashion accessories like hats and so on? Yes, we all love that and make sure our fashion game is on point when travelling. But the most important component is your luggage bag. What material it is made from, what kind of case covering it has, the colour of the bag, the number of compartments, closure type and so on are important considerations when choosing a luggage bag. Imagine going to a scenic place in a chic attire but with a boring luggage bag - it is almost akin to killing the overall vibe of a holiday. So, hence the importance of carrying a stylish suitcase that has ample space and is convenient to carry,

American Tourister is one such brand that is known for its quality and durable products. Their luggage bags are sturdy, lightweight, stylish and you will swear by them after using them over a period of time. We have rounded up some of the bags for you in our list below. Scroll on to take a look at them.

American Tourister Polypropylene 30.7 inches Hard Spinner Luggage Suitcase

This luggage suitcase meets most domestic check-in size requirements. This one includes three pieces - one is a cabin size bag, one is medium sized and one is a large sized spinner. It is made from scratch-and-impact-resistant material. All of the bags come in a stunning black colour and look stylish. The bags come with built-in TSA locks (a global security system which allows passengers to secure their luggage while allowing security officials to inspect the bags without causing damage).