American Tourister bags make for perfect travel companion

Summary:
What does travelling in style mean for you? Great apparels, a pair of chic sneakers, a few pairs of sunglasses in different shapes, some fashion accessories like hats and so on? Yes, we all love that and make sure our fashion game is on point when travelling. But the most important component is your luggage bag. What material it is made from, what kind of case covering it has, the colour of the bag, the number of compartments, closure type and so on are important considerations when choosing a luggage bag. Imagine going to a scenic place in a chic attire but with a boring luggage bag - it is almost akin to killing the overall vibe of a holiday. So, hence the importance of carrying a stylish suitcase that has ample space and is convenient to carry,
American Tourister is one such brand that is known for its quality and durable products. Their luggage bags are sturdy, lightweight, stylish and you will swear by them after using them over a period of time. We have rounded up some of the bags for you in our list below. Scroll on to take a look at them.
American Tourister Polypropylene 30.7 inches Hard Spinner Luggage Suitcase
This luggage suitcase meets most domestic check-in size requirements. This one includes three pieces - one is a cabin size bag, one is medium sized and one is a large sized spinner. It is made from scratch-and-impact-resistant material. All of the bags come in a stunning black colour and look stylish. The bags come with built-in TSA locks (a global security system which allows passengers to secure their luggage while allowing security officials to inspect the bags without causing damage).
American Tourister Georgia Polycarbonate Hardsided Check-in Luggage
This check-in luggage bag’s outer material is made from polycarbonate material. It has a hard casing and is available in Moonlight Blue colour. It has a storage capacity of 10 litres and weighs about 4150 grams. There are four wheels in this bag and it has one big compartment. The good part is that it comes with a three years manufacturer warranty. It is a stylish bag that is super convenient to carry too.
American Tourister 78 cms Polypropylene Luggage- Suitcase
This suitcase from American Tourister is a stylish one. Its outer material is made from good quality polyproylene material and it has a hard casing. Available in Highline Blue colour, it has a huge storage capacity and weighs light. It has four wheels and colour coordinated compartments. It has about 52% off also on it at the moment. So, go grab it.
American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene Hardsided Check-in Luggage
This check-in luggage from American Tourister is a stylish bag indeed. It is made from scratch resistant and impact-resistant material. A large sized bag, this will easily accommodate all your belongings with ease. It comes with a TSA lock that gives it foolproof security when you're traveling. It is available in black colour and, at the moment, it carries a discount of 58% on it. So, why miss it? Go, grab it.
American Tourister Polyester 67 cms Red Travel Duffle
This travel duffle from American Tourister is a stylish bag that also serves a great utility purpose. Its outer material is made from polyester and it is available in red colour. It has two wheels and one compartment. You can also get a three year manufacturer warranty on this one. Besides, you can stuff in your go-to items in the front pocket so that it is convenient for you to fetch them.
|Luggage
|Price
|American Tourister 78 cms Polypropylene Luggage- Suitcase
|₹8,800.00
|American Tourister Polyester 67 cms Red Travel Duffle
|₹5,140.00
|American Tourister Polypropylene 30.7 inches Hard Spinner Luggage Suitcase
|₹23,700.00
|American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene 68 cms Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage
|₹7,900.00
|American Tourister Georgia Polycarbonate 79 cms Moonlight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage
|₹10,380.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.