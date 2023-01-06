Banarasi skirts for women: Dress up in them to feel pretty in your skin By Shreya Garg

You can style your look in Banarasi skirts in many ways.

In a few days, the wedding season will be in full swing. Women are naturally scrambling to look for options, mostly Indian, that can make them stand out and feel good in their skin. A Banarasi skirt for women could be a good option that can be explored. You can round off the look with the Banarasi skirt in more ways than one. You can even either go for a sequin topwear or a white shirt styled like a blouse to look chic and stunning. There are many options listed on Amazon. We have rounded up some for our readers’ perusal. There are colour options available in most of the listed apparels. You will find stunning prints, zari work and embroidery work on them that will indeed make you feel tempted to own them. Scroll on to take a look at our selections. a



1. JABAMA® Banarasi Bandhej Long Skirt (Pink)

This Banarasi long shirt for women makes for an attractive sartorial option. It is available in pretty pink colour and has a rich flare. The amazing Bandhej work stands out and looks super striking. One can style the look with this skirt in many ways. You can also throw on some chic accessories like earrings and bangles to round off the look in style.

2. JABAMA® Banarasi Bandhej Long Skirt for Women

There's something really stunning about this long skirt. The infusion of two complementary colours in this skirt stands out and looks striking. It also features a Bandhej print on it. There are multiple colour options available in this one. It has a rich flare and women from different age groups can round off the look in this skirt in more ways than one. You can throw on a white shirt on it and tie it like a blouse over it, a sleeveless button down shirt or a sequin top on it to look charming.

3. FEMEZONE Women's BanarasI Brocade silk Skirt/Lehenga/Ghaghra with cotton linning for Wedding Sangeet

The material composition of this skirt is brocade chanderi. It has a high rise waistline and comes with drawstrings. It comes with cotton lining and can be worn on festive occasions to look the part. It is available in attractive colors like gajari, red, turquoise and so on. You can wear juttis with this to complete the look. Accessories can also further amp up the look.

4. Women's Banarasi Silk Brocade Chanderi Carry Pattern Lehenga Skirt(Yellow) The material composition of this skirt is fine quality brocade silk. It features a geometric pattern on it and comes with drawstrings. It comes with lining and the zari work on the apparel looks good. This is available in a bright yellow colour. Women will love their look in this one. Accessories and a nice pair of juttis are perfect to spruce up the look.

5. Rajasthani Look® Women's Banarasi Silk Lehenga Skirt (Free Size)

This banarasi lehenga skirt is available in free size. There are many colour options available in this one. It is made from poly silk fabric and features a paisley pattern on it. It comes with drawstrings. A lovely sartorial option, this is for all those who are looking to wear something Indian and feel pretty in their skin.

Price of Banarasi skirts for women at a glance:

Product Price JABAMA® Banarasi Bandhej Long Skirt (Pink) ₹ 1,699 JABAMA® Banarasi Bandhej Long Skirt for Women ₹ 1,699 FEMEZONE Women's BanarasI Brocade silk Skirt/Lehenga/Ghaghra with cotton linning for Wedding Sangeet ₹ 1,699 Women's Banarasi Silk Brocade Chanderi Carry Pattern Lehenga Skirt(Yellow) ₹ 1,699 Rajasthani Look® Women's Banarasi Silk Lehenga Skirt (Free Size) ₹ 1,499