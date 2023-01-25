Sign out
Best beanies for women protect from frosty chill and keep you warm

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jan 25, 2023 14:40 IST

Beanies are a must have accessory in one's winter wardrobe. Read on to see our top picks.

Beanies for women look chic and save one from catching cold.

A beanie for women is a must-have utility accessory that women must introduce to their winter wardrobe. It lends a cute look to the person wearing it. Beanies are made from different materials. To combat winter chill, one must opt for ones made from wool material. They keep both one’s head and ears protected from the cold during the winter months. If you’re looking for a beanie with cute embellishments like pom-poms, tassels and embroidery, then Amazon is the place from where you must get them. No matter what the outfit, you can wear a beanie with everything. They also make for a great choice when heading out for outdoor activities like skiing, trekking, snowboarding and hiking.

We have shortlisted some beanies for women in our list below. They are designed to keep you warm and look attractive in appearance as well. Bask in the snug feeling on wearing them. Take a look at our selections by scrolling down.

PALAY® Beanie Cap for Women
The beanie cap for women is a stylish accessory that women can wear during cold winter months to keep their head and ears warm. It comes with a fleece lining which induces one to feel cosy and comfortable even when the temperature outside is very cold. It also comes with a matching neck warmer scarf. When wearing an overcoat or jacket, throw on both the cap and the scarf to elevate your style quotient.

PALAY® Beanie Cap for Women Fleece Lined Winter Hat with Neck Warmer Scarf for Women Girls, Fashion Knit Warm Winter Cap Scarf Set (Blue)
Puma Unisex's Beanie Hat (2410801_Marine Blue
This beanie hat from Puma is a cool pick for the winter season. This comes in Marine Blue colour and features some cute floral print on the front as well. The material used on the outside is cotton and on the inner side it is acrylic. Designed to keep one warm and protected, women will love the hat. It can be hand washed.

Puma Unisex's Beanie Hat (2410801_Marine Blue
Magic Needles Winter Woolen Slouch Cap
The woollen slouch cap comes in a flattering fit. It provides optimum warmth and keeps one ear and head protected from the cold winter chill. Made with high-quality woollen material, this colourblock cap looks super attractive and cute too. The outer material is made from 100% premium Acrylic. It is very soft to touch and comfortable to wear as well.

Magic Needles Winter Woolen Slouch Cap (Handmade Womens Diagonal Slouch Beanie) (2977 Multi Color)
Alexvyan A Grade Cashmere Woolen Beanie Cap
This beanie cap is made from fine quality wool. It is designed to keep you warm and snug at all times. The material is stretchy and, therefore, convenient to wear. It also features a tom tom right on top of the cap. It will make the wearer look cool and cute. The infusion of multiple colours in this one is what makes it stand out.

Alexvyan A Grade Cashmere Wool Winter Soft Warm 1 Set Snow and Wind Proof Knitted Ball Cap (Inside Fleece) Woolen Beanie Cap with Scarf Muffler for Women Ladies Girls (Twist Pink)
Dopamine Women Winter Woolen Beanie Cap
The beanie cap is designed for women. It is made from fur and wool materials. The material is indeed soft to touch and also super warm. It features a cute pom pom on top and is available in red and grey colours. You can wear this beanie when heading for outdoor activities. It looks both fashionable and cute.

Dopamine Women Winter Soft Warm Snow Proof Pom Pom Cap (Inside Fur) Woolen Beanie Cap or Women's & Girl's (Grey)
Price of best beanies for women at a glance:

 BeaniesPrice
 PALAY® Beanie Cap for Women  1,444
 Puma Women's Beanie Hat (2343605_Dusty Plum-Pale Grape-Rose Quartz  1,499
 Magic Needles Winter Woolen Slouch Cap  1,299
 Alexvyan A Grade Cashmere Woolen Beanie Cap  1,299
 Dopamine Women Winter Woolen Beanie Cap  999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

