Best luggage bags in India: Travelling light and in style can now be fun

People today are travelling across the world all the time - whether it is for business or leisure purpose. While it is a fact that business travellers prefer to keep things light, leisure travellers too like to travel light. Having said so, nothing can beat the appeal of spacious luggage bags.
In the olden times, big luggage bags were usually very bulky and heavy. If a luggage bag was strong, it would invariably be heavy. All that changed with the emergence of new luggage bags made using high quality material that make them lightweight.
The good news is that many of these luggage bags are easily available online on e-commerce platforms like Amazon. We have curated a list of such luggage bags for your perusal. Many of them come from established brands like American Tourister and Safari, and also relatively smaller and lesser known brands like Skybags. Take a look and go ahead and add few to your cart. As Christmas is almost here, this is also a good time to buy gifts for the family. There are also attractive discounts being offered.
MOKOBARA The Set of Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage
This is a set of two luggage bags and can be used as a travel suitcase by men as well as women. Each bag is an 8-wheel trolley bag and is, hence, it is easy to move it. It features a hard casing and has been manufactured using German Marklon polycarbonate shell. It is a large but lightweight bag set with a 41 litre and 71 litre capacity respectively. Its smooth Hinomoto wheels ensure there is absolutely no sound. It has a USB charging socket, TSA number lock and comes with dust and laundry bag. There's a 20% discount on this item.
American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage
This is an ideal check-in luggage from American Tourister. Made of polypropylene, this is a compact luggage bag. The bag is also scratch- and impact-resistant. It comes with an extra packing space to accommodate your last-minute shopping. It also features a 3-digit recessed TSA lock, which provides foolproof security during your travel. There's a 58% discount on the bag.
Safari Pentagon 3 Pcs Set Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Luggage
This is a set for three luggage bags. These are hardsided luggage bags, made of polypropylene and is scratch- and impact-resistant, lightweight yet durable suitcase. These are a 4-wheel trolley bag. These are also stylish yet spacious two-compartment textured luggage. The three bags have the following capacities – small - 48L, medium -87L and large -123L. It has a spacious divider compartment to hold all necessary things while travelling. There is a 74% discount on this set.
Safari Ray Polycarbonate 65 cms Midnight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage
Here's another option in the hardsided check-in luggage category. This suitcase's outer material is polycarbonate. However, while this luggage bag is waterproof and scratch resistant, it is not wear resistant. It has a capacity of 57.6 litres and weighs 3600 grams. It comes with a number lock and has a 4-wheeled suitcase. It has two compartments. You can a 60% off on this item.
Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Polycarbonate Blue Hardsided Cabin Luggage
This is a hardsided cabin luggage bag and has an outer body made of polycarbonate material. It has a capacity of 28 liters and weighs 2360 grams. It comes with a number lock and is a 4-wheeled suitcase. It is not laptop compatible and has a zipper closure. It is available in two colours - blue and red. There is 53% discount on this suitcase.
|Product
|Price
|MOKOBARA The Set of Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage
|₹23,999.00
|American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage
|₹7,900.00
|Safari Pentagon 3 Pcs Set Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Luggage
|₹30,335.00
|Safari Ray Polycarbonate 65 cms Midnight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage
|₹7,535.00
|Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Polycarbonate Blue Hardsided Cabin Luggage
|₹6,825.00
