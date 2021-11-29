Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Blazers for boys: Opt for these for effortless look, to elevate personal style
fashion

Blazers for boys: Opt for these for effortless look, to elevate personal style

If you want your boy to be known for his impeccable style statement then blazer is one garment you can rely on.
Blazers help accentuate one's style.(Unsplash)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 08:51 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

The early you inculcate in your little boys the style and sensibility of dressing well, the better it is. Introducing blazers in the wardrobe of boys is one great idea. It helps keep one adequately warm, which in turn avoids the need of layering up too much. Plus, blazers are the perfect pick to make for a bold and classy style statement. They lend one an effortless look and take up the style quotient up by many notches. So, if you want your boy to be known for his impeccable style statement then blazer is one garment you can sure place your bets on. So, are you ready to incorporate a few stylish blazers in the closet of your baby boy? Then scroll down and start shopping.1. BIO FASHION Boys Slimfit

This slim fit blazer made from cotton fabric is just perfect for your child to make a fashion statement early on. It is stylish, warm, and suitable to wear on both casual and semi-formal outings. It comes with two pockets and two buttons in the front. You can pair it with a t-shirt to finish off the look. The collar of the blazer is lapel, and the colour of this garment is very soothing. It can be machine washed.2. Gini and Jony Boys' Regular Fit Blazer

Made from 100% cotton fabric, this regular fit blazer comes in a striking mojare desert colour. It is perfect to wear on casual outings, and is machine washable. It has elbow patches in a striking blue colour that complements well with the colour of the blazer. It has two stylish pockets and two buttons in the front. It gives the wearer a distinct and cool look.   3. BIO FASHION Boys Slimfit Suits/Blazer

This aqua green, slim fit blazer is just what you want to make a fashion statement when going for a causal outing. It comes with a lapel collar, two pockets in the front and two buttons. You can pair it with any t-shirt, and you are good to go.  4. Touch Up Jacket Suit, Shrug, Casual Blazer

This slim fit blazer is available in different colours. It comes with padded shoulders, which gives the wearer a great, even more stylish and elegant fit. It is an open blazer and comes with no zipper or buttons, which makes it look more fashionable and comfortable to wear. It keeps one adequately warm throughout the day, and is a good pick for casual outings and parties alike.

