Bookmark these best long coats for men By Shreya Garg

Published on Jan 31, 2023 13:25 IST





Summary: Long coats serve twin purposes. They eliminate the need of layering up and amp up any look in a jiffy.

Long coats always manage to enhance the style quotient.

Long coats invariably manage to elevate one’s style quotient. They are wardrobe staple in winter season and perfect to don on many occasions. Whether you're going to your workplace, invited to a reunion of friends, enjoying a bonfire party or simply going out to a cafe to enjoy a meal, long coats always make for a stunning sartorial option. Plus, you don't need to throw on too many clothes to keep yourself warm. You can wear a high neck collar sweater or turtleneck sweater beneath the outerwear to round off the look in style. When it comes to footwear options, a pair of ankle length boots and even sneakers can do justice to the look. Introduce many long coats in your wardrobe before the season ends to bring your A game to the fore. To help you with options, we have curated a list of our favourites below. You can expect coats in many colours and most of them are single breasted. Scroll on to take a closer look at them.



CHROES® Men's Fall Winter Office Single Breasted Long Dress Wool Coat Overcoat

This single breasted long overcoat for men makes for an excellent and smart sartorial option. It is available in chic black colour and men wearing this one will exude oomph and confidence. It has a turned down notched collar. Made from a cotton and wool blend, this one will keep one adequately warm and snug. A must have garment, this will elevate your overall look in a jiffy.

Mordenmiss Men's Long Trench Coat

This trench coat for men comes in slim fit. The chic blue colour of this apparel stands out. It is a single breasted garment that will look flattering on men from different age groups. The quality of the fabric is top notch and super durable. Men will be able to wear this particular piece for years to come. You will look elegant in this one for sure.

Uaneo Men's Casual Notch Lapel Single Breasted Plaid Mid Long Trench Pea Coat

This single breasted coat for men is available in two colours. Both of them feature a striking checkered pattern on it. The garment has a flattering fit and is designed to enhance the appeal of the person wearing it. It has a notch lapel collar and comes with button closure. You can throw on a turtle neck sweater beneath the coat to round off the look in style.

WowObjects® Men's Notched Lapel Single Breasted Long Trench Coat

This single breasted trench coat will make for one fine addition to your winter collection. It has a notched lapel collar and is available in slim fit. The stunning beige colour of the apparel stands out. It is designed to keep you warm and protected from the winter chill. An elegant outerwear option, this one is a must buy.

Men's Classic Wool Trench Overcoat Single Breasted Mid Long Wool Blend Top Pea Coats Jackets

This overcoat is made from 30% premium fine wool and 70% durable polyester fiber. It has two flap side pockets and inner pockets as well. It also has a lining of 100% polyester. It will keep one warm and has a comfortable and flattering fit. It is available in a nice khaki colour and will look good on men from different age groups.

Price of best long coats for men at a glance:

Long coats for men Price CHROES® Men's Fall Winter Office Single Breasted Long Dress Wool Coat Overcoat ₹ 11,400 Mordenmiss Men's Long Trench Coat ₹ 13,760 Uaneo Men's Casual Notch Lapel Single Breasted Plaid Mid Long Trench Pea Coat ₹ 10,118 - ₹ 12,638 Single Breasted Mid Long Wool Blend Top Pea Coats Jackets ₹ 12,638 Men's Classic Wool Trench Overcoat ₹ 12,999

