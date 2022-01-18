Bootcut jeans are casually chic and comfort wear too, check out top picks

For many of us the comfort wear is not an out-and-out loungewear but a pair of jeans. Among the various types of jeans, one of the most popular picks is a pair of bootcut jeans. The reason why we believe it is sought-after is because it adds to the glamour factor and allows one to feel more poised. It hugs the body till the knees and then flares down towards the bottom, therefore seamlessly blending both style and comfort. And, this is what we believe is its USP.One can pair it with chic T-shirts, or crop tops to simply finish off the casual look, looking all glam. It fits amazingly well and also does a good job in accentuating one's silhouette. Do you own a pair of bootcut jeans? If yes, then there is no harm in adding one of these to your existing collection and if not, then it is about time you own one in your closet. A must-have wardrobe essential, a pair of bootcut jeans is always a welcome addition. In the list below, we have rounded up our favourite picks for your perusal. Excited to take a look at our selection? Then scroll down.1. FREAKINS Bootcut Denim Jeans

This bootcut denim jeans is made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane. It comes in a regular fit and is available in two gorgeous colours. It amps up the overall look effortlessly and is super comfortable to wear. It gently hugs one body while accentuating one's figure. It has a flattering fit and feel to it. Besides, it can be machine washed. 2. Malachi Women's Bootcut Wide Leg Jeans

This pair of high-rise bootcut jeans has a stretchable fabric. It looks super stylish and elegant and can be machine washed. The best part is it has five pockets - two at the front and two at the back and one coin pocket. It is available in two colour variants - light blue and black. It can be machine washed.3. Sisney HIgh Waist Bootcut Jeans for Women

This pair of bootcut jeans is made from 98% cotton fabric and 2% spandex fabric. It is stretchable and easy to wear. It has five pockets in total and can be machine washed. It can be teamed with crop top, casual t-shirts and shirts to amp up one's style quotient. 4. Stanvee Women,s Regular Fit Bootcut Jeans Black

This pair of bootcut jeans is uber stylish and made from a durable fabric. It is available in a stunning black colour and comes in a regular fit. It has tassels at the bottom of the jeans and fits amazingly well. You can pair it with any top wear to finish off the look in style.

