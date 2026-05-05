Casio vintage watches for men and women: 10 stylish retro picks for everyday wear and timeless appeal

Casio vintage watches remain a timeless choice for both men and women, combining retro aesthetics with reliable functionality. Popular models like the A158WA, F-91W, and A168WA feature digital displays, durable builds, and everyday practicality. Most of these watches consistently receive 4-star ratings, backed by largely positive user feedback praising their durability, lightweight design, and value for money. With classic styling and dependable performance, Casio vintage watches continue to appeal to those seeking affordable, stylish, and long-lasting everyday accessories.

Classic digital designs offering reliability, style, and everyday versatility.

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1. Casio A158WA-1DF Vintage Digital Watch

The Casio A158WA-1DF Vintage Digital Watch is a timeless unisex accessory featuring a classic retro design with everyday practicality. It offers a lightweight build, stainless steel strap, and clear digital display for easy readability. Known for durability and style, it suits both men and women for casual or daily wear.

Specifications Watch Type: Digital unisex vintage Display Type: Digital LCD display Water Resistant: Basic water resistant Dial Color: Black dial Strap Material: Stainless steel strap

2. Casio A159W-N1DF Vintage Digital Watch

The Casio A159W-N1DF Vintage Digital Watch blends retro charm with reliable performance, making it ideal for everyday wear. Designed for both men and women, it features a sleek stainless steel strap and a clear digital display for easy readability. Lightweight and durable, it includes practical functions like a stopwatch and alarm. Its timeless design and dependable build make it a versatile accessory for casual and daily use.

Specifications Watch Type: Digital unisex vintage Display Type: Digital LCD display Water Resistant: Splash resistant basic use Dial Colour: Black rectangular dial Strap Material: Stainless steel metal strap

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3. Casio F-91WM-9ADF

{{^usCountry}} The Casio F-91WM-9ADF is a classic digital watch known for its lightweight design and everyday reliability. Featuring a retro-inspired look, it comes with a durable resin strap and a clear digital display for easy readability. Ideal for daily wear, it includes useful features like an alarm, stopwatch, and LED light. Its compact build and long battery life make it a practical and stylish choice for men seeking simplicity and functionality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Casio F-91WM-9ADF is a classic digital watch known for its lightweight design and everyday reliability. Featuring a retro-inspired look, it comes with a durable resin strap and a clear digital display for easy readability. Ideal for daily wear, it includes useful features like an alarm, stopwatch, and LED light. Its compact build and long battery life make it a practical and stylish choice for men seeking simplicity and functionality. {{/usCountry}}

Specifications Watch Type: Digital casual daily wear Display Type: Digital LCD display Water Resistant: Basic water resistant Dial Colour: Black with gold accents Strap Material: Resin strap material

4. Casio LA-20WH-1BDF

The Casio LA-20WH-1BDF is a compact and stylish digital watch designed for everyday comfort and practicality. Its lightweight resin build and clear digital display make it easy to wear and read throughout the day. Featuring essential functions like an alarm, stopwatch, and LED light, it is ideal for casual use. With a minimal design and durable construction, it suits both boys and girls seeking a simple, reliable timepiece.

Specifications Watch Type: Digital casual daily wear Display Type: Digital LCD display Water Resistant: Basic splash resistant Dial Colour: Grey digital dial Strap Material: Resin strap material

5. Casio A168WA-1WDF Vintage Digital Watch

The Casio A168WA-1WDF Vintage Digital Watch offers a perfect blend of retro styling and everyday functionality. Designed for both men and women, it features a sleek stainless steel strap and a clear digital display for easy readability. With useful functions like a stopwatch, alarm, and backlight, it suits daily wear effortlessly. Its lightweight build and durable design make it a reliable and stylish accessory for casual and regular use.

Specifications Watch Type: Digital unisex vintage Display Type: Digital LCD display Water Resistant: 30 m water resistance Dial Colour: Black square digital dial

6. Casio B650WC-5ADF Vintage Digital Watch

The Casio B650WC-5ADF Vintage Digital Watch combines retro elegance with everyday functionality, making it a stylish choice for both men and women. Its rose gold finish and stainless steel strap offer a premium look, while the digital display ensures easy readability. Designed for daily use, it includes useful features like an alarm, stopwatch, and backlight. Lightweight and durable, it delivers reliable performance with timeless appeal.

Specifications Watch Type: Digital unisex vintage watch Display Type: Digital LCD display screen Water Resistant: 50 m water resistance Dial Colour: Rose gold digital dial

7. Casio F-91WB-1ADF

The Casio F-91WB-1ADF is a timeless digital watch known for its lightweight design and everyday practicality. Featuring a minimalist dial and durable resin strap, it offers clear readability and reliable performance. Ideal for both men and women, it includes essential features like an alarm, stopwatch, and LED light. Its compact build and long battery life make it a dependable choice for daily wear with a classic retro appeal.

Specifications Watch Type: Digital casual everyday wear Display Type: Digital LCD display Water Resistant: Basic daily water resistant Dial Colour: Black minimalist digital dial Strap Material: Bio-based resin strap

8. Casio W-218HD-3AVDF Digital Watch

The Casio W-218HD-3AVDF Digital Watch combines sporty styling with everyday practicality, making it ideal for both men and women. Featuring a sturdy stainless steel strap and a bold digital display with green accents, it offers clear readability and durability. Designed for daily wear, it includes useful features like an alarm, stopwatch, and LED backlight. Its reliable performance and versatile design make it a functional and stylish timepiece.

Specifications Watch Type: Digital casual everyday watch Display Type: Digital LCD display Water Resistant: 50 m water resistant Dial Colour: Green-accented digital dial Strap Material: Stainless steel metal strap

9. CASIO YOUTH Digital Watch - For Men & Women D398 (LF-30W-3A...

The Casio LF-30W-3ADF Digital Watch combines retro styling with modern functionality, making it ideal for everyday wear. Featuring a unique world map display and lightweight bio-based resin strap, it offers both comfort and sustainability. Designed for men and women, it includes practical features like world time, stopwatch, alarms, and LED backlight. Its compact build and reliable performance make it a versatile and stylish choice for daily use.

Specifications Watch Type: Digital unisex casual watch Display Type: Digital LCD display Water Resistant: Basic water resistant Dial Colour: Black digital dial Strap Material: Bio-based resin strap

10. Casio F-91WB-1ADF Digital Watch

The Casio F-91WB-1ADF Digital Watch offers a clean, minimalist take on a timeless classic, making it ideal for everyday wear. Designed for both men and women, it features a lightweight build and a bio-based resin strap for added comfort. Its clear digital display ensures easy readability, while practical features like alarm, stopwatch, and LED light enhance usability. Durable and reliable, it delivers long-lasting performance with a simple, modern appeal.

Specifications Watch Type: Digital unisex casual watch Display Type: Digital LCD display Water Resistant: Basic water resistant Dial Colour: Black minimalist digital dial Strap Material: Bio-based resin strap

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FAQs on Casio Vintage Watches Are Casio vintage watches durable? Yes, they are known for sturdy builds, long battery life, and reliable everyday performance.

Are these watches suitable for both men and women? Most Casio vintage models feature unisex designs that suit all wrist sizes and styles.

Do Casio vintage watches have useful features? Yes, common features include alarm, stopwatch, LED backlight, and calendar functions.

Are Casio vintage watches water-resistant? They offer basic water resistance, suitable for splashes but not for swimming.

Why are Casio vintage watches so popular? Their retro design, affordability, durability, and consistently positive reviews make them a favourite choice.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nivedita Mishra ...Read More With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read Less

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