Christmas 2021: Clothes as gifts are a great way to steal hearts of loved ones

This Christmas, gift your loved and dear ones clothes and accessories that will amp up their style statement and make them feel ecstatic. Not only will your loved ones thank you for making a beautiful addition to their wardrobe, they will also appreciate you for your thoughtfulness and going the extra mile for picking out something that will add to their style.

Clothes are often seen as an extension of one’s personality. And while clothing choices are usually subjective, they can become great gifting options if the person gifting them is bit more observant of the choices of the person he/she wishes to send gifts to. If one can blend style with utility, then nothing could be better.

While dreaming of such apparels is great, searching for menswear, kidswear or womenswear that offer you style with utility, may leave you feeling weary.

Therefore, this Christmas, be a Santa and gift your loved ones a piece of clothing that they will cherish for years to come. We have curated a list of best clothing gifts for Christmas that will come in handy for you.

So, if you are ready, then let's begin scrolling down.

1. The Mom Store Winter Jackets for Kids

This jacket with a hoodie is ideal to keep your little boy from catching cold. It is available in a range of colours with different interesting slogans. The fabric is 100% cotton with brushed fleece to protect one from the severe winter chill. The jacket offers a regular fit, and comes with a zipper in the front. It is easy to wear and very comfortable. One can play in this jacket all day long, as it allows one to move freely.

2. Allen Solly Junior Boy's Cotton Sweatshirt

This cotton sweatshirt comes with a hoodie with drawstrings to keep you extra warm. The fabric feels soft on skin and offers a high comfort quotient. One can lounge in this sweatshirt all day in and out, and still feel supremely at ease. It has long sleeves, and also sports the logo of the brand in the front. You can check out the amazing range of colours this sweatshirt is available in and take your pick. All of them come with a zipper in the front.

3. T2F Boy's Joggers Track Pant

This pair of jogger track pants is for those who like their apparel to offer both comfort and style. Is is easy to wear and the fabric it is made from is 100% cotton. Your boy can wear this pair of joggers to sleep, to play, or even when just lounging around. It offers a relaxed fit and comes with drawstrings to conveniently adjust the pants around the waist. It sports two pockets on the side to keep your mobile phone and other such accessories. You can machine wash this piece of garment. Besides, it is available in many different and fun colours.

4. A.T.U.N Girls Sweatshirt

The super soft fabric of this sweatshirt is what makes it an ideal pick for comfort winterwear. It has a hoodie with drawstrings and is available in many different colours sporting varied prints and slogans. It offers a regular fit and weighs light. Besides, you can easily machine wash this piece of garment.

5. KYDA KIDS 100% Cotton Multicolor Combo Printed Track Pants for Girls

This pair of track pants comes in a pack of three. It features an elastic band and also comes with drawstrings to adjust the pants over waist. The fabric is 100% cotton, which makes it super convenient to wash and dry. You can check out the range of attractive colours and prints it is available in. Besides, these pants can also be machine washed.

6. BREGEO Men's Slim Fit Single Breasted Blazer

This single-breasted blazer sports a single button in the front. It offers a slim fit and has double vents which is what gives the suit a more sophisticated look. Besides, it features two pockets and a breast pocket in the front. It is recommended to get this blazer dry cleaned only.7. Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses Black Frame Black Lens

This pair of sunglasses, with a black frame and rectangular glasses, fits the bill for both fashion and utility wear. It enhances the personality of wearers and also protects their eyes from the harmful rays of the sun. The lens is made from polycarbonate material and the frame is made from high-quality durable plastic. It claims to give 100% protection from the UV rays and also offers a one year warranty against manufacturing defects. 8. Wear Your Opinion Women's Fleece Zipper Hoodie Jacket

This jacket is made from soft cotton fleece, which is brushed from inside, to keep you warm and cosy. It has a hoodie with drawstrings and offers a regular fit. You can also machine wash this piece of garment. You can also keep your hands warm, as this hoodie jacket sports a kangaroo pocket in the front. This jacket can also be machine washed. 9. elegante Rectanglular Sunglasses for Women

This pair of sunglasses with rectangular frames has a vintage vibe and feel to it. It comes in a free size and, therefore, can fit all with ease. The material used in lens is polycarbonate. The glasses come with the promise to protect one's eyes from the UV rays. The frame and lens of the glasses are available in a range of colours. 10. Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt has a sporty feel to it. It is made from 51% cotton and 49% polyester. It offers a regular fit and features a nice slogan. It has long sleeves and can be washed in machine. It is easy to wear and is comfortable.

