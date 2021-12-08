Coats are your best bet to beat winter chill and yet look fashionable

Can you guess the garment which alone is enough to beat the winter chill? Well, it is a no-brainer. It is the coat.

Coats help keep one adequately warm, besides taking the style quotient of a person up by many notches. They are easy to wear and supremely comfortable. Some of them come with a belt too to help cinch the waist. You can do away with layering if you opt to wear coats, as you literally need nothing else to combat the chill. Coats are a great option also when you have to dress up at short notice - imagine you have to rush to an impromptu meeting and are clueless about what to wear. In such cases, just know that throwing on a coat is good enough.Whether you believe it or not, but coats also make you fall in love with winters and allow you to enjoy the fuzzy feeling thoroughly. So, to get you all ready to beat the winter blues, we have shortlisted some really coats which look elegant, and very fashionable. Scroll down and take a look.

1. PIPASA Women Woolen Coat

This regular fit coat, made of wool, looks stylish and is very effective in keeping one thoroughly warm. It features a fur collar and has buttons in the front. It is slightly long and has a gorgeous print. It should be hand washed and is a perfect pick to ace the look on most occasions. You can also check out the other colour variants in this.2. ROARERS WOMEN COTTON OVERCOAT FOR WINTER

This overcoat comes with a belt and pockets in the front. Its fabric is cotton and feels soft and comfortable on the skin. It comes in slim fit size and looks very elegant. It is available in two colours - black and navy blue. Besides, it has a collar which adds to the charm of this coat.3. MONTREX Maroon Long Coat for Women

Made from 100% acro wool, this long coat looks stylish and also serves the purpose of keeping one safe from the severe winter chill. It is double-breasted and has long sleeves. The fabric feels soft and warm on the skin. Also, it is available in a range of striking and warm colours. It also has pockets in the front.4. Harpa Women's Pea Coat

This double breasted pea coat comes as a regular fit garment. It helps boost the personality of the wearer by giving them a sharp, elegant and a defining look. This coat is made from polyester fabric. It can be worn on formal outings. It is recommended to send it for dry cleaning only. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

