Drape shawl in myriad ways to look chic and keep warm, get up to 58% off on them

Shawls can be worn in different styles and look super elegant.

There’s indeed something very comforting about shawls. You can wrap a shawl as close as possible to your body and bask in the cosy feeling. A must-have winter essential, no matter what the age of a woman, she wants an enviable collection of shawls in her wardrobe to not only combat the winter chill, but also feel pretty and beautiful about herself. The beauty of this garment is that you can throw this on on any attire - be it western or traditional. It is sure to spruce up one’s look and add to one’s look. Besides, the stunning embroidery work on shawls, their soft to touch fabric, featherlight nature and beautiful prints of paisley and floral, among others, are some of the many reasons why shawls are sought after by women. We have rounded up some of our favourite shawls after scanning a lot of them on Amazon. On seeing them, you will admire the craftsmanship behind their making. Can't wait to take a look at our picks? Then keep scrolling down.



Pashtush Womens Pure Wool Kaani Shawl

Can you ever get enough of the combination of paisley and floral pattern? We doubt it. This shawl features a beautiful print and looks absolutely striking. It is made from pure wool and is designed to keep you warm and comfortable. Available in a slew of colour options, the material of this apparel is top-notch and you will be able to identify that as soon as you touch it. Grab 28% off on it.

Weavers Villa Women's Pashmina Wool Kani Weave Shawls

This Pashmina wool shawl featuring kani weave is simply gorgeous. Available in pink, red and black colours, this one looks stylish, and how! You can drape this one in as many ways as you like and you will see how effortlessly it will add to the appeal of your overall appearance. It has tassels hanging at the hemline. Get 55% off on this one.

SWI WITH LABEL Women's Kashmiri Embroidered Wool Shawl

Stylish, warm, lightweight and oh-so-dainty - these are the few words that come to mind on seeing this shawl. You can drape this shawl on literally any attire you’re wearing and it is likely to amp up your look. The stunning embroidery work and the rich design make this one stand out. The beige colour of this shawl is soothing to the eye and will make you want to instantly add this one to your cart. Grab 28% off on it.

Pashtush Womens Shawl

A shawl like this is a deserving heirloom piece that you can pass down to your future generations. It features the most stunning Pashtush design made from fine quality materials. The excellent craftsmanship is tangible and one can't get one's eyes off from this one. It will make for a beautiful addition to your collection of shawls and can be gifted to your loved ones as well. Fetch this one at 54% off.

SWI WITH LABEL Kashmiri Hand Embroidered Pure Wool Shawl

This shawl is rich in elegance and grace. It features some beautiful embroidery work on it and is made from 100% pure wool fabric dyed with organic extracts. Available in black colour, this one is perfect to throw in daily wear. It will keep you warm and cosy. It features ethnic paisley and floral patterns on it. A beautiful sartorial option, this one is a must buy. It has 58% off on it.

Price of shawls for women at a glance:

Shawla Price Pashtush Womens Pure Wool Kaani Shawl ₹ 13,999.00 Weavers Villa Women's Pashmina Wool Kani Weave Shawls ₹ 2,800.00 SWI WITH LABEL Women's Kashmiri Embroidered Wool Shawl ₹ 2,299.00 Pashtush Womens Shawl ₹ 8,099.00 SWI WITH LABEL Kashmiri Hand Embroidered Pure Wool Shawl ₹ 2,999.00