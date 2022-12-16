Gym bags should be spacious, moisture resistant and stylish, try our picks

Given the hectic lifestyle we lead today, gym subscriptions going up is to be expected. The work-life imbalance, stress and dependence on processed food have led to very unhealthy health indicators - obesity, blood pressure, diabetes to name a few, that have taken a toll. While it is ideal to ensure that lifestyle parameters, we just mentioned, are stabilised naturally, the reality is far from it. What one can do is work towards negating some of the bad effects by exercising and workouts that can be helpful to some extent. That perhaps explains the hike in gym subscriptions and mushrooming of gymnasiums all across India.

Taking of gyms, accessories become as important as workouts itself. And one of most items here are gym bags. Shoes, water bottle, t-shirt and track pants, skipping rope etc can go in and offer great ease of use. We have curated a list of such bags from Amazon and we think you should take a look at it. Take a look.

Carbonado UrbanSac Multipurpose Bag for Gym, Cycling, Grocery Trip

This is a multipurpose bag that can easily be used in several different ways including as gym bags. One can use it to store small grocery items or to keep knick-knacks while cycling around. This bag consists of two compartments - one top portion which comes with a wide drawstring closure while the bottom one zippered compartment can be used to carry shoes/soiled clothes or lunch box. Inside it is one mesh pocket and one zippered mesh pocket to secure your belongings. It features adjustable single side handle, so one can carry it as a sling bag or hang it side ways.