Peter England formal pants for men are all about neat cuts and style

Formal pants for men is a must have in every man's wardrobe. This essential western wear got its current look and fall, as we know it today, some time in the 19th century. Our long association with the British during the colonial era meant that many Indians took to this western wear for formal and official occasions. However, come the 20th century and post independence, Indians have embraced this western wear as their most natural formal and everyday wear.
Be it office or board meetings, a formal pair of pants rules the roost. In the past decades, pants have been worn by the powerful as well as the humblest - a pair of pant and shirt is what we see most Indians in. This quintessential western garment has, over the years, become the mainstream Indian wear, pushing traditional Indian garments like dhoti and kurta-pajama into the festive wear category.
Now, if you are looking to buy some formal pants, then picking a few from established brands is always a good idea. Style and durability are the two virtues one can be assured of. Among a plethora of brands in the markets, Peter England is among the most trusted. We have bunched together some of the best formal pants from this brand, available on Amazon, and think you should definitely give them a try.
Peter England Men Pants
This is a regular fit pair of pants which should grace every man's closet. This Beige formal pants features four pockets, two in front and two in the rear. It is available in a single colour - beige. It comes with a buttoned and zipped closure and has loops for belt. It is a smart-looking pants and easy to maintain; one can machine wash this garment.
Peter England Men's Slim Work Utility Pants
This Navy-coloured pants looks really dashing. It falls very well and a perfect choice for any event where one is expected to stand out - weddings, engagements, awards nights etc. This slim fit pants looks perfect; it comes with pockets in front and the rear and loops for a belt. This pant looks really good with blazer. It can be machine washed.
Peter England Men's Slim Work Utility Pants
Here's yet another slim fit pair of pants that can be one's everyday pants. Wear to your office, wear to your daughter's school fancy dress, or your son's first day in the college and you are sure to make heads turn. This garment can be easily machine washed. It is available in size 34.
Peter England Men Pants
This Khaki coloured pants is what one needs to have for every semi formal wear. This regular fit pants is best suited for all kinds of casual wear. With its two slant pockets in front and two rear pockets and loops for belt, this pant is what every man must have. It is available in two different shades of Khaki. The sizes start from 30 and go up to 38.
Peter England Men's Slim Work Utility Pants
This pant is available in two colours - navy and Charcoal. This slim fit pants is again one's everyday wear. This pant too has two side and slant pockets and two rear pockets. It also has a buttoned and zipped closure and comes with large loops for a belt. The sizes begin from 28 and goes up to 38.
|Product
|Price
|Peter England Men Pants
|₹1,599.00
|Peter England Men's Slim Work Utility Pants
|₹1,999.00
|Peter England Men's Slim Work Utility Pants
|₹1,599
|Peter England Men Pants
|₹2,299.00
|Peter England Men's Slim Work Utility Pants
|₹759
