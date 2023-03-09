Puffer jackets for men are stylish, lightweight and keep you really warm

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Come winter season and out come our warm clothes. In the past, all we were used to were woollen sweaters and shawls. As the time changed, a lot of things changed - coats and jackets made an entry into the Indian markets. There are many coats and jackets to pick from. All of them have different styles, cuts and designs. One of the many types of coats that are hugely popular are puffer coats.
Just what are puffer coats or jackets? For the ones who do not understand, puffer coats or puffer jackets are quilted coats which are insulated with bird (commonly duck or geese) feathers. Air pockets created by the bulk of the feathers allow for the retention of warm air.
These quilted puffer jackets come in various colours and designs. You can get them as full sleeves coast? or half sleeves. Many come in attractive solid colours. We have curated a list of such jackets available on Amazon, which are very well priced as well.
Veirdo Men's Quilted Puffer Winter Jackets
This regular fit jacket comes in three different colours - yellow, black and Olive. It has hooded neck type and comes with two pockets. This warm and soft winterwear is made of nylon material. This is a long-lasting and durable product. This jacket is easy to maintain and can be hand washed.
Blary Fashion Men's Quilted Puffer Jacket
This is a slim fit jacket and can also be called quilted bomber jacket. This garment should be essential winter wear and can shield you well from mild to mildly intense winter chill. This is made of 100% polyester and hence is easy to maintain. This jacket has front zipper and side pockets and is available in black colour. This should definitely be a must buy for you.
TrapNation Men Solid Sleeveless Puffer Jacket
This regular fit puffer jacket is available as a sleeveless one. This smart jacket is ideal for mild winters - if you live in north India, you can wear this one in the October-November months, while in the coastal regions you can these right up through December. In the Himalayan regions, this is an ideal wear in early summer months. It is available in as many as 10 different colour combinations and four solid colours. This casual wear is made using polyester and is, hence, easy to maintain. It has a zip closure.
Urbano Fashion Men's Sleeveless Zippered Puffer Jacket
Here's another sleeveless puffer jacket variety, which is available in four solid colours - black, yellow, white and green. This jacket is made using a blend of nylon and polyester and is, hence, a low maintenance garment. Stylish and vibrant, it features a full front zipper opening, high neck and two front welt pockets. This slim fit jacket can easily be machine washed.
Ico Blue Stor Men's Camouflage Puffer Jacket
This slim fit sleeveless jacket can easily be worn even in intense colder days, especially when the sun is up. It is made using the following materials in the following proportions - shell (100% nylon); lining (100% nylon); fill (90% duck down {soft fine feathers} and 10% feather. It comes with zipper closure and is available in five solid colours and one in camouflage print. This should be dry cleaned only.
|Product
|Price
|Veirdo Men's Quilted Puffer Winter Jackets
|₹1,199.00
|Blary Fashion Men's Quilted Puffer Jacket
|₹999.00
|TrapNation Men Solid Sleeveless Puffer Jacket
|₹695.00
|Urbano Fashion Men's Sleeveless Zippered Puffer Jacket
|₹2,399.00
|Ico Blue Stor Men's Camouflage Puffer Jacket
|₹999.00
