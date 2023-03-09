Puffer jackets for men are stylish, lightweight and keep you really warm

Come winter season and out come our warm clothes. In the past, all we were used to were woollen sweaters and shawls. As the time changed, a lot of things changed - coats and jackets made an entry into the Indian markets. There are many coats and jackets to pick from. All of them have different styles, cuts and designs. One of the many types of coats that are hugely popular are puffer coats.

Just what are puffer coats or jackets? For the ones who do not understand, puffer coats or puffer jackets are quilted coats which are insulated with bird (commonly duck or geese) feathers. Air pockets created by the bulk of the feathers allow for the retention of warm air.

These quilted puffer jackets come in various colours and designs. You can get them as full sleeves coast? or half sleeves. Many come in attractive solid colours. We have curated a list of such jackets available on Amazon, which are very well priced as well.

Veirdo Men's Quilted Puffer Winter Jackets

This regular fit jacket comes in three different colours - yellow, black and Olive. It has hooded neck type and comes with two pockets. This warm and soft winterwear is made of nylon material. This is a long-lasting and durable product. This jacket is easy to maintain and can be hand washed.