Raymond formal pants for men are known for their impeccable fits, great style

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 15, 2022 17:47 IST

Raymond formal pants for men are one of the sought-after garments. They are made from great quality fabrics.

Raymond formal pants for men have a classy fit.

A man of today no longer associates formal pants as the dress code restricted for just business meetings, job interviews, weddings and other suchlike formal occasions. He loves the beauty of the garment and likes to wear it as often as he can even in his day-to-day life. The charm and appeal of formal pants are the reasons why the apparel is coming into the mainstream. You will find men pairing these pants with a polo t-shirt, an oversized t-shirt, a shirt, a sweater, a blazer, a hoodie and whatnot! And how much men look good in these pairings will require another article for sure.

So, with the aim to nudge you to wear formal pants in your daily wear, we bring you some of the classy picks from the brand Raymond. Raymond formal pants for men are indeed one of the sought after garments and for a reason of course. Take a look at our picks below.

Raymond Men Rayon Formal Trousers
This pair of formal trousers from Raymond is made from 80% polyester and 20% viscose fabrics. It comes in a slim and flattering fit. Available in dark blue and dark grey colours, this one makes for an attractive piece of garment. Easy to wear, comfortable and made from durable fabric, men from different age groups will love wearing this pair of trousers on formal occasions, more so, to look dapper and immaculate.

Raymond Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers (RMTS02829-G6_Dark Grey_34)
47% off
1,269 2,399
Buy now

Raymond Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers
This pair of slim fit trousers from Raymond is a fine quality garment. It is tailored to perfection and comes in a slim fit. The material composition of this pair of trousers is 80% polyester and 20% viscose. It can be machine washed and comes with pockets. Men will feel at ease in this pair of trousers indeed. It is an open length trousers.

Raymond Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers (RMTS02829-N6_Dark Green_32)
28% off
1,593 2,199
Buy now

Raymond Men's Dark Grey Formal Trouser
This pair of trousers for men is for men who like flattering fits and aim for an immaculate appearance. It is available in dark grey colour and has slim fit. It has been tailored to perfection and is well-pleated. The texture of the fabric and the its softness is amazing to say the least. It will enhance your overall look and make you look sharp and smart.

Raymond Men's PLEATLESS Slim FIT Dark Grey Formal Trouser
19% off
1,692 2,099
Buy now

Raymond Men's Regular Pants
Available in light brown colour, this pair of regular fit pants for men will make for one fine addition to the wardrobe of men. Introduce this pair to your closet to break the monotony of black and blue-coloured pants in your collection. This pair of pants comes with pockets. It is a comfortable pair of pants to wear. It is a must buy.

Raymond Men's Regular Pants (RPTF02702-O182_Light Brown 82)
40% off
2,981 4,999
Buy now

Raymond Men's Dark Grey Formal Trouser
Flattering fit, great quality fabric, amazing texture and colour and high comfort factor - these are the qualities that best describe this pair of formal trousers from Raymond. It has been tailored to perfection and comes with pockets both in the front and back. Available in dark grey colour, you can machine wash this garment. Men from different age groups will look stylish and fashionable in this pair.

Raymond Men's PLEATLESS Slim FIT Dark Grey Formal Trouser
25% off
1,502 1,999
Buy now

Price of Raymond formal pants for men at a glance:

Raymond formal pants for menPrice
 Raymond Men Slim Fit Polyester, Rayon Formal Trousers  2,399.00
 Raymond Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers  2,199.00
 Raymond Men's Dark Grey Formal Trouser  1,497.00 -  1,692.00
 Raymond Men's Regular Pants 2,981.00 -  3,277.00
 Raymond Men's Dark Grey Formal Trouser  1,502.00 -  1,646.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

