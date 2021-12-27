Ring in New Year in style for men, gift them clothes and fashion accessories

New Year is the time when we all reflect on the year gone by and look forward to doing many things in the coming year. It is the time of the year when we are full of hope and positive energy. Giving gifts is a great way to make it special and memorable for all our loved ones. Gifts bring joy into everybody's lives and delight all thoroughly.When it comes to deciding on gifts for men, most of us look for advice from every corner. We are here to present a great gifting ideas for men this new year. We believe gifting them clothing items and fashion accessories will help them greatly in ringing into the new year in style and with aplomb. Given how many men turn to their counterparts for advice on sartorial options and other accessories, gifting them something that reflects your taste and sensibilities will definitely be useful to them.To make this task easier for you, we have rounded up a few clothing items and fashion accessories that will make for ideal and great gifting options for men. Scroll through the list and enjoy shopping.1. NOBERO Men's Casual Chinos

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Made from 97% cotton and 3% spandex, this pair of chinos for men is stretchable and comfortable. It comes in slim fit and is suitable to wear in all seasons, especially for winter. Their colours do not fade away even after multiple washes. One can wear these chinos on any occasion to rock the lock. They go well with any western wear. One can machine wash them. Also, there are many colour variants and it is worth checking them out. 2. Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of sunglasses look cool and sassy. It has square frames in silver and the lens of these shades is brown. The material of the frame is metal, while the material of the lens is plastic. It gives protection to the eyes of the wearer from harmful UV rays. Also, one also gets to enjoy 12 months warranty on this pair of sunglasses. 3. Leather Retail Black Faux Leather Jacket

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This jacket is made from faux leather. It has two pockets in the front and a zipper too. The stunning black colour is what lends it an universal appeal. Suitable for wear on any occasion, this jacket has all the qualities to become a staple wardrobe wear. It is recommended to get it dry cleaned. 4. aarbee Men's Acrowool V-Neck Sweater

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This V-neck sweater is the ideal gifting option. It is made from fine quality acrylic wool and has long sleeves. It sports a beautiful pattern and comes with buttons in the front. It is best to hand wash this piece of garment. It is a regular fit sweater.5. ID Men Casual Boot

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of boots is durable and comfortable. Its sole is made from thermoplastic elastomers. They are made from manmade leather. One can wear them everyday as they are both easy to wear, comfortable and stylish. It is available in quite a few striking colours; do check them out.6. Van Heusen Men's Slim fit Formal Shirt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This slim fit formal shirt is made from 100% cotton. It has long sleeves and comes with a classic collar in a stunning grey colour. It features a pattern of flowers, which lends it a cool and easy-breezy vibe. The fabric is both breathable and soft on skin. 7. Park Avenue Men's Necktie

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This necktie is just super classy and elegant. It is made from 100% silk and sports a beautiful pattern. Available in black colour, this necktie is likely to go well with every attire and enhance the overall look. It is recommended to machine wash this tie. 8. Urban Forest Leather Belt for Men

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This stylish belt for men from the brand Urban Forest makes for a great gifting option. The material used in its making is leather. It is durable and looks super amazing. It is available in quite a few colours like grey, tan and printed brown.9. ALLEN SOLLY Bi Fold Slim Leather Men's Stylish Casual Wallet

This bifold wallet for men is perfect for everyday use. It weighs light and is made of durable leather and is finely stitched. The smart and slim design of this wallet is what makes it a good option. This spacious wallet has many compartments to keep money and cards safe and secure. It comes in a stunning chocolate brown colour.10. Timex Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch

This watch from Timex is timeless and a great pick to add in one's collection of watches. It has a blue dial colour and has a strap made of good quality leather. The watch movement type is Quartz and the display type is analog. It is also water resistant up to 30 meters. One also gets to enjoy the one year domestic warranty on this watch. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON