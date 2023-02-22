Safari bags look nice, have great quality and offer much variety

Summary:
When travelling, some of us like to overwork, some like to carry basic minimum. For every type of packer and occasion, we need different types of bags. If one is going on a long holiday, then a suitcase is one of the most appropriate type of bags to stuff all one's essentials in. If you're thinking of sneaking out on a weekend and go for that adventurous trek, then a backpack will best meet your needs. And if you don't have too much to pack and not too less either, then a duffle bag would come in handy. So, you see, you need to have all of them in your collection because they all meet different needs and are needed on different occasions. If quality and durability are the two things that you give most importance to before buying a travel bag, then our list below will definitely help you with selection.
All listed bags are from a brand called Safari. They are made from good quality material and are easy to lug around, thanks to smooth wheels and lightweight nature.
Safari Seek 45 Ltrs Overnighter Expandable Travel Laptop Backpack
This backpack allows you to keep a laptop with a screen size of up to 17 inches. The outer material is made from polyester. Available in black colour, this one weighs very light; just about 1.20 gm. There is one spacious compartment in this one. The back comes with padding that makes it easy for the user to carry around.
Safari Sneak Casual Backpack
This backpack is made from 100% polyester material that is of high quality, durable and water resistant as well. There are many pockets in the front to keep thongs in an organised manner. You will find mesh pockets on the sides in which you can stash in your umbrella or water bottle. There's also a USB charging port in this one.
Safari ARC Polyester 65 cms Blue Travel Duffle
This duffle bag is available in blue colour. It is made from polyester material and has a storage capacity of 73 kg. It comes with a trolley that has sturdy wheels for smooth maneuverability. A nice-looking bag, you will find it convenient to carry around. It is durable and will last you for years to come. Besides, it also comes with a top handle.
Safari Hitech 35 Ltrs Water Resistant Backpack
This backpack has a storage capacity of 35 kg. It is made from 100% polyester material that is also water resistant and durable. The pockets in the front are of great value as you can carry things in an organised manner. The back of the bag comes with padding that makes it easy for the user to carry around. It is a lightweight bag and looks nice too.
Safari Polypropylene Hard 23 Cms Luggage
This suitcase is scratch- and impact-resistant. It is a lightweight and durable bag that comes with a trolly as well for convenient carrying. This one has a storage capacity of 42 kg. There are four wheels in this one that are smooth and make no noise. The bag has a hard casing and number lock feature as well.
|Product
|Price
|Safari 45 Ltrs Black Large/Travel/Office Laptop Backpack (Seek 45L 21 OB BLK)
|₹ 2,369
|Safari Sneak Casual Backpack with USB Charging Port 26 Ltrs Water Resistant Fabric - Grey, L (SNEAK19CBGRE)
|₹ 949
|Safari ARC Polyester 65 cms Blue Travel Duffle (ARC65RLBLU), Medium
|₹ 1,499
|Safari Hitech 35 Ltrs Water Resistant Backpack - Black, L (Hitech19Cbblk)
|₹ 1,699
|Safari Polypropylene Hard 23 Cms Luggage- Carry-On Luggage(Pentagon554Wcre_Cherry Red)
|₹ 1,999
