These stripe sweaters will definitely make for nice additions to your closet

Sweaters with stripes are loved for a reason. Wearing them makes one look effortlessly stylish and fashionable. With a flattering appeal, such sweaters become the go-to pick when one wants to keep it simple and elegant. They have been in vogue for years now and what keeps them trendy is their unparalleled charm. They look good beneath a jacket or overcoat. Besides, they make for the perfect pick during light winters. With myriad colour combinations available in stripe sweaters, you are always going to feel spoilt for choice. After all, no number of stripe sweaters in one's wardrobe are ever enough.Are you keen on including more stripe sweaters to your existing collection? Then take a look at our list below. We have rounded up some really gorgeous sweaters which look attractive and smart.

1. t-base Blue & Off White Crew Neck Striped Sweater

This crew neck sweater with blue and off white stripes has a flattering appeal to it. It comes in a regular fit and can be hand washed. Made from 100% cotton, the quality of the fabric is very good and is likely to last you many seasons. It keeps one warm and comfortable too. 2. Red Tape Men's Casual Cotton Sweater

This off white-coloured sweater with multiple horizontal colour stripes has a fresh appeal to it. Its fabric is a cotton blend and feels soft on the skin. Available in a regular fit, this stylish sweater has long sleeves and can be machine washed. 3. Pepe Jeans Men's Blouson Cotton Sweater

This rust-colured sweater has a round neck and come as a regular fit garment. It sports horizontal black stripes and looks fashionable. It keeps one warm and can be machine washed. 4. Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Sweatshirt

Available in many colours, this sweater from Amazon brand is a good pick. It is made from cotton fabric and keeps one snug. It comes in regular fit and can be washed in a machine. 5. Peter England Men's No Style Name Wool Sweater

This round neck sweater is made from wool. It sports a beautiful stripe pattern and makes for a gorgeous wear. It is dark blue in colour and sports white horizontal stripes all across it. It can be machine washed.

