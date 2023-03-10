T-shirts for summer: Go for breathable cotton fabric

T-shirts are a wardrobe staple round the year, especially so in the summer season. The comfort of the t-shirt is simply unparalleled. Easy to slip into, one should have an array of options in one’s wardrobe. Whether you’re home after a tiring day at work or you’re simply spending your weekend immersed in a book, the most obvious go-to apparel one would go for is a humble t-shirt. One should have a mix of solid and printed t-shirts.

We have shortlisted some t-shirts for women from Snapdeal. They are made from cotton or cotton blend fabrics. Comfortable and easy-breezy, women will love to stay in them 24x7. Scroll down to take a look at our selections. They promise great fit and are available in striking colour options. You can wear them in your everyday wear. The best part is all of them come at really affordable prices.



UrbanMark Women Round Neck Solid Half Sleeves Babylock Ribbed Crop T-Shirt - Peach

This ribbed crop t-shirt is available in peach colour. It has a round neck and short sleeves. Made from cotton blend fabric, the fit of the garment is super flattering indeed. Girls wearing this will look chic and stunning. Perfect for casual wear, to round off the look one can throw on a pencil skirt, a pair of sneakers to ace the sporty look.