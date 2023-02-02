Add sulphate-free shampoos to haircare regime to boost health

Summary:
How many of you scan the ingredients of a haircare product before buying it? Let's be honest, the percentage of people doing so is miniscule. There's a likelihood you may have heard that sulphate is bad for your hair. Ever wondered why that is? And did you then check if you have been using a shampoo with sulphate in it? Well, sulphate can indeed do a lot of harm to one's hair. This ingredient strips away the oil and moisture content of scalp, leaving it dry and dull. Frequent use of it can also cause irritation and inflammation. You certainly don't want your hair to look lacklustre, do you?
This is why you must immediately swap your sulphate shampoo with one without it. The latter are gentle on the scalp and cause no harm to hair too. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.
Beauty Garage Keratin Sulphate Free Moisturizing Smooth Daily Shampoo 1000ml
This shampoo is perfect for everyday use. It is suitable for all hair types and has a pleasant and lingering scent of Lemongrass in it. Effective at cleansing the scalp of all impurities and also nourishing it, this one makes hair strong and manageable. Even if you have colour treated hair, you can use this one.
Wella Professionals Elements Sulfate Free Renewing Shampoo
A gentle shampoo, this one is suitable for all hair types. It is free from sulphate and other nasties. Made from 91% natural ingredients, this one also has Aloe Vera in it. It comes packed with moisturising and nourishing properties. It has a lovely fragrance. Your scalp will be squeaky clean and healthy after every application. It comes in a nice packaging.
Keratine Professional Sulphate free Smooth shampoo and mask (COMBO PACK) 500ML each
This combo pack includes a shampoo and a hair mask. A sulphate-free formulation, this one is best suited for those who have a hard time in managing their frizzy hair. It deeply nourishes the strands, prevents hair loss and also reconstructs hair. It also reduces the build up in the scalp and damages the strands. It also takes care of thinning of hair.
L'Oreal Paris Everpure Sulfate Free Moisture Shampoo, 250 ml
This sulphate-free shampoo is best suitable if you have dry and colour treated hair. It helps in lending shine to strands, softening the locks and also moisturising them. Its pleasant scent of Rosemary lingers on and makes one hair smell absolutely fragrant. Boost your overall hair health with this shampoo, as it does much more than the job of deep cleansing the hair of all impurities.
De Fabulous Reviver Hair Repair Shampoo - 250ml | Sulphate-Free pH Balanced | All Hair Types
If hair health is not in order, then one's confidence takes a toll. If you are looking for ways that can repair your hair health, then this shampoo may just do the trick. It is free from sulphate and is suitable for all hair types. It is a pH balanced formulation that is made from the goodness of Oat protein, Soy protein and Wheat amino acids. All of these ingredients help in imparting shine to strands, repair damaged hair, boost their texture and so on.
|Product
|Price
|Beauty Garage Keratin Sulphate Free Moisturizing Smooth Daily Shampoo 1000ml
|₹ 2,175
|Wella Professionals Elements Sulfate Free Renewing Shampoo, 250ml
|₹ 1,100
|Keratine Professional Sulphate free Smooth shampoo and mask (COMBO PACK) 500ML each
|₹ 1,269
|L'Oreal Paris Everpure Sulfate Free Moisture Shampoo, 250 ml
|₹ 1,083
|De Fabulous Reviver Hair Repair Shampoo - 250ml | Sulphate-Free pH Balanced | All Hair Types
|₹ 1,199
