Add sulphate-free shampoos to haircare regime to boost health

How many of you scan the ingredients of a haircare product before buying it? Let's be honest, the percentage of people doing so is miniscule. There's a likelihood you may have heard that sulphate is bad for your hair. Ever wondered why that is? And did you then check if you have been using a shampoo with sulphate in it? Well, sulphate can indeed do a lot of harm to one's hair. This ingredient strips away the oil and moisture content of scalp, leaving it dry and dull. Frequent use of it can also cause irritation and inflammation. You certainly don't want your hair to look lacklustre, do you?

This is why you must immediately swap your sulphate shampoo with one without it. The latter are gentle on the scalp and cause no harm to hair too. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.



Beauty Garage Keratin Sulphate Free Moisturizing Smooth Daily Shampoo 1000ml

This shampoo is perfect for everyday use. It is suitable for all hair types and has a pleasant and lingering scent of Lemongrass in it. Effective at cleansing the scalp of all impurities and also nourishing it, this one makes hair strong and manageable. Even if you have colour treated hair, you can use this one.