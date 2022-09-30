Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on lip gloss: Enjoy up to 55% off

Summary:
One solution to parched, dull and dry lips is lip gloss. This beauty product has been in rotation for many years now and continues to be the sought after product, thanks to its many benefits. From nourishing, hydrating and moisturizing lips to lending them a high gloss finish, these formulations can certainly be one of the must-haves in every woman's bag. Most of these formulations come enriched with the goodness of ingredients like Vitamin E, Avocado oil, Argan oil, among others, that do a world of good to your lips. The good news is that Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and as part of it one can get a good discount on lip gloss.
We have rounded up some of them in our list below. They are from established brands and come packed with nourishing and moisturising qualities. To take a look at them, start scrolling down.
MyGlamm K.Play Flavoured Lipgloss
This lip gloss from MyGlamm has a long-lasting shine to it. It helps in softening and nourishing the lips, thanks to the presence of vitamin E in it. It is cruelty free and has a creme finish. The high-intensity pigment of this formulation gives supreme colour payoff in one glide. There are many fruity flavours available in this one. Besides, one can get it at 45% off.
Lakme Absolute Spotlight Lip Gloss, Electric Red, 4 ml
This lip gloss from Lakme is suitable for all skin types. It has high gloss content and has a velvety liquid texture. In just one glide, your lips will look attractive. It comes with the goodness of Sodium hyaluronate which lends rich moisturisation to the lips. There are many colour variants available in this formulation. Grab 55% off on it.
SERY Butter Shine Lip gloss
This lip gloss from SERY brand has a high gloss finish. It helps in keeping lips hydrated, smooth, soft and nourished. Free from mineral oil and paraben, this one is made from ingredients like Shea butter that helps in keeping lips soft and shiny. It is a non-sticky formulation that doesn't stick or budge. There are many colours available in this. Besides, there's 40% off on it.
Swiss Beauty Metallic Gloss Me Lip Gloss
This lip gloss comes in white colour and has a high gloss content in it. It is formulated to keep lips hydrated, moisturised, smooth and soft. It glides through easily and is a lightweight formulation. Made from the goodness of natural ingredients, this one makes for a cool pick. Besides, there's 20% off on it. A must buy, it will elevate the overall look of your face.
RENEE See Me Shine Lip Gloss
This lip gloss from Renee is available in eight radiant colours. It lends shine to lips and makes them appear attractive. A non-drying and non-sticky formulation, this one keeps lips hydrated and nourished at all times. Enriched with the goodness of Avocado, Macadamia seed oil and Shea butter, this one is available at 36% off. It is a vegan formulation that is devoid of paraben and cruelty.
