Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 74% off on jumpsuits and dresses

Jumpsuits and dresses look elegant on women from different age groups.

Jumpsuits and dresses are always a welcome addition in the wardrobe of women irrespective of which age groups they belong to. They help break the monotony and instantly elevate the style quotient of women. Easy breezy and elegant, these two sartorial options are also sought after throughout the year. One must have a big collection of these two since they rank high on comfort and style factors. We have rounded up some options for our women readers in our listed below. They will look flattering on women of all age groups and body types. The best part is they come at discounted prices, thanks to the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023. So, scroll down and start adding the garments to your cart. We promise you - you will feel good wearing all the dresses listed below.



Uptownie Lite Women's Maxi Jumpsuit

This maxi jumpsuit is available as a regular fit garment. It comes with a zipper closure and is made from Crepe fabric. It has a round neckline and features a stripe pattern on it that looks super striking. There are many colour options available in it as well. Grab 73% off on it. A must buy, it makes for an easy breezy attire.

Selvia Women Dress

This dress is made from velvet lycra. It is available in red colour and has a flattering fit. Women will feel confident in this number for sure. The sequin embroidery work on it stands out. It has 73% off on it and makes for a stunning option to have in one's closet. Besides, it has a V neckline. It is a must buy.

Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Women's Denim Skater Midi Dress

This skater midi dress is made from poly denim lycra fabric. It is a sleeveless apparel and comes in striking colour options.it has a round neck and has 64% off available on it. A pair of heels or sneakers will look great with this dress. A must buy, it will amp up your look in a jiffy.

Uptownie Lite Women's Maxi Jumpsuit

This dhoti style jumpsuit is an attractive and inviting sartorial option. It is made from crepe material and comes with zipper closure. There are multiple colours available in this one. A cool and one of a kind attire, women will love wearing this one from time to time. Get 74% off on it. Go, grab this one now.

RARE Women's Synthetic a-line Knee-Long Dress

This A-line dress is made from synthetic fabric. It has a V neckline and features floral print on it. It is perfect for casual wear and is easy to slip into. An easy breezy and chic attire, women can throw on a pair of heels on it to round off the look. Get 71% off on it.

Price of apparels at a glance:

Apparels Price Uptownie Lite Women's Maxi Jumpsuit ₹ 2,299 Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Women's Denim Skater Midi Dress ₹ 827 - ₹ 1,073 Selvia Women Dress ₹ 879 - ₹ 919 Uptownie Lite Women's Maxi Jumpsuit ₹ 615 RARE Women's Synthetic a-line Knee-Long Dress ₹ 608