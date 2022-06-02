Best body spray for men is one that has long-lasting fragrance, enlivens mood By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Published on Jun 02, 2022 19:50 IST





Summary: A body spray is lighter than a perfume but just as effective. It adds fragrance to the body. Few of them also prevent bad odour caused by sweat and bacteria.

Body spray adds pleasant fragrance to the body.

A body spray is a man's best friend - even as it helps keep odour at bay to an extent, its actual role is to add fragrance to the body. Now, it is quite likely that you would be confused between a perfume, a spray and a deodorant. Let's first know the difference between perfume and spray. Basically, both are about fragrances, just that body spray is much lighter than a perfume, so to say a diluted version of the same. A deodorant, meanwhile, has more to do with blocking bad odour. A deodorant gives you protection against the odour of sweat while body spray, like a perfume, adds fragrance to the body. Body sprays too are of different types - those that are extracted from herbs, oils or spices. It is alcohol-based and lasts a few hours. Having said so, it does not prevent you from sweating. A lot many body sprays are available in the markets. However, looking for them can become an arduous task, particularly if you are a first-time user. We have made the job easier for you by making a selection that you are sure to find handy. Price of body spray for men at a glance:

Product Price Yardley London Gentleman Range Deo Body Spray Tripack ₹ 376.00 Axe Dark Temptation Deodorant Body Spray For Men ₹ 147.00 Old Spice Nomad Deodorant Body Spray Perfume for Men ₹ 159.00 Fogg Marco Body Spray For Men ₹ 175.00 Denver Hamilton Deo Body Spray for Men ₹ 429.00

Yardley London Gentleman Range Deo Body Spray Tripack This body spray is available in a pack of three - Royale, Classic and Urbane. Royale is a sophisticated and elegant fragrance with a regal presence while Classic is a modern masculine fragrance which is a mix of fresh citrus, black pepper and a spicy blend of cardamom. Urbane, meanwhile, is a fragrance with vigour and flamboyance. Use this spray to stay active and fresh all day long.

Axe Dark Temptation Deodorant Body Spray For Men This body spray has a deeply sensual and chocolate fragrance to it. Such is its formulation that it can cool a person down by as much as six degrees instantly, its makers claim. It comes with a special ‘48H Dual Action Technology’. It has a new feature called zinc formula which gives enhanced odour protection. It can be used directly on the skin.

Old Spice Nomad Deodorant Body Spray Perfume for Men Now smell pleasant and have a manly aura around you with this body spray. This classic masculine spray is invigorating as well as pleasure-giving. It contains no gas and is hence environment-friendly. It is a long-lasting fragrance and keeps one fresh for a good 24 hours. It is safe to be applied directly on the skin. It has the smell of amber, a fossilized tree resin.

Fogg Marco Body Spray For Men This fresh-smelling fragrance is also a long-lasting one. No matter how stressful your day is, you will always smell fresh thanks to this product. This body spray will last you 800 sprays. This spray is especially targeted at men. It is available in a 150 ml bottle. It is safe to use it on the skin but hold it at least 15cm from your body and then spray it.

Denver Hamilton Deo Body Spray for Men This body spray comes in a pack of three. Its mild Lavender fragrance is light and is ideal as an autumn or spring use body spray. It is not likely to last you very long. However, it is gentle fragrance and will certainly lift your mood. This is an aerosol item, which means that does have some gas content. It can be used anywhere on the body.