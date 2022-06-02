Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best body spray for men is one that has long-lasting fragrance, enlivens mood

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 02, 2022 19:50 IST

Summary:

A body spray is lighter than a perfume but just as effective. It adds fragrance to the body. Few of them also prevent bad odour caused by sweat and bacteria. 

Body spray adds pleasant fragrance to the body.

A body spray is a man's best friend - even as it helps keep odour at bay to an extent, its actual role is to add fragrance to the body. Now, it is quite likely that you would be confused between a perfume, a spray and a deodorant. Let's first know the difference between perfume and spray. Basically, both are about fragrances, just that body spray is much lighter than a perfume, so to say a diluted version of the same. A deodorant, meanwhile, has more to do with blocking bad odour. A deodorant gives you protection against the odour of sweat while body spray, like a perfume, adds fragrance to the body.

Body sprays too are of different types - those that are extracted from herbs, oils or spices. It is alcohol-based and lasts a few hours. Having said so, it does not prevent you from sweating. A lot many body sprays are available in the markets. However, looking for them can become an arduous task, particularly if you are a first-time user. We have made the job easier for you by making a selection that you are sure to find handy.

Price of body spray for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Yardley London Gentleman Range Deo Body Spray Tripack 376.00
Axe Dark Temptation Deodorant Body Spray For Men 147.00 
Old Spice Nomad Deodorant Body Spray Perfume for Men 159.00
Fogg Marco Body Spray For Men 175.00
Denver Hamilton Deo Body Spray for Men 429.00

Yardley London Gentleman Range Deo Body Spray Tripack

This body spray is available in a pack of three - Royale, Classic and Urbane. Royale is a sophisticated and elegant fragrance with a regal presence while Classic is a modern masculine fragrance which is a mix of fresh citrus, black pepper and a spicy blend of cardamom. Urbane, meanwhile, is a fragrance with vigour and flamboyance. Use this spray to stay active and fresh all day long.

Yardley London Gentleman Range Deo Body Spray Tripack (Classic + Urbane + Royale) for Men, 150ml Each (Pack of 3)
39% off
385 627
Buy now

Axe Dark Temptation Deodorant Body Spray For Men

This body spray has a deeply sensual and chocolate fragrance to it. Such is its formulation that it can cool a person down by as much as six degrees instantly, its makers claim. It comes with a special ‘48H Dual Action Technology’. It has a new feature called zinc formula which gives enhanced odour protection. It can be used directly on the skin.

Axe Dark Temptation Long Lasting Deodorant Bodyspray For Men 150 ml
16% off
160 190
Buy now

Old Spice Nomad Deodorant Body Spray Perfume for Men

Now smell pleasant and have a manly aura around you with this body spray. This classic masculine spray is invigorating as well as pleasure-giving. It contains no gas and is hence environment-friendly. It is a long-lasting fragrance and keeps one fresh for a good 24 hours. It is safe to be applied directly on the skin. It has the smell of amber, a fossilized tree resin.

Old Spice Nomad No Gas Deodorant Body Spray Perfume for Men, 140 ml
36% off
159 249
Buy now

Fogg Marco Body Spray For Men

This fresh-smelling fragrance is also a long-lasting one. No matter how stressful your day is, you will always smell fresh thanks to this product. This body spray will last you 800 sprays. This spray is especially targeted at men. It is available in a 150 ml bottle. It is safe to use it on the skin but hold it at least 15cm from your body and then spray it.

Fogg Marco Body Spray For Men, 150ml (Black)
2% off
270 275
Buy now

Denver Hamilton Deo Body Spray for Men

This body spray comes in a pack of three. Its mild Lavender fragrance is light and is ideal as an autumn or spring use body spray. It is not likely to last you very long. However, it is gentle fragrance and will certainly lift your mood. This is an aerosol item, which means that does have some gas content. It can be used anywhere on the body.

Denver Hamilton Deo Body Spray for Men, 165ml (Pack of 3)
35% off
429 660
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Pajamas for men: Rank high on comfort and style too
Best dress for girls: Pick ones that elevate style quotient like no other
Best de tan face packs help reveal glowing, even-tone and radiant skin
Kurta pajama for men is all about relaxed vibe and comfort wear 
Best eye cream is one that fights ageing signs head on 
health and beauty FOR LESS