Yoga wheel: Twist and turn to burn calories and get slim and trim

A yoga wheel is a circular prop that is used in yoga practice to support and enhance flexibility, balance, and strength. It typically consists of a plastic or wooden circle with a thin layer of foam padding around the outside, which helps to provide cushioning and support for the body.
The yoga wheel is versatile and can be used in a variety of ways. It can be used to support backbends, stretches, and inversions, as well as to help deepen poses and increase flexibility. By using a yoga wheel, practitioners can safely and effectively explore new postures and movements that might otherwise be difficult to achieve.
The use of a yoga wheel has numerous benefits for the body and mind. Physically, it can help to improve posture, strengthen the core, and relieve tension and stiffness in the muscles. Mentally, it can promote relaxation, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being.
Incorporating a yoga wheel into your practice can be a fun and challenging way to deepen your practice and explore new possibilities. However, it is important to use the wheel safely and mindfully, under the guidance of a qualified yoga teacher or instructor.
Vedam EVA Yoga Wheel For Men & Women
This yoga wheel is an essential tool for both men and women who want to improve their yoga practice. The wheel comes in a refreshing Aqua color and measures 6''x13'' which makes it perfect for travel. The yoga ring helps with deep tissue massage, back pain relief, and improving body posture. It is sweat-resistant and eco-friendly, making it a sustainable option for your yoga practice. Get this yoga wheel and elevate your yoga experience today!
Strauss Yoga Wheel
This is a popular yoga prop that helps deepen your stretches and improve your flexibility. Its circular shape is designed to support your spine and assist you in challenging yoga poses. The wheel is made of durable materials and comes in different sizes and colors to suit your needs. With regular use, the Strauss yoga wheel can enhance your yoga practice and promote relaxation and mindfulness.
TORMETI Yoga Wheel
This yoga wheel is a high-quality dharma wheel designed to enhance your yoga practice by providing a deep tissue massage and back pain relief. Measuring 12 x 5 inches, this wheel is the perfect accessory for stretching and improving flexibility. The Pro Series is made from durable materials, making it the strongest and most comfortable option available. With its sleek black and green design, this yoga wheel is a stylish and practical addition to any yogi's toolkit.
Wiselife Yoga Wheel For Men & Women
This is a versatile and eco-friendly tool designed for men and women to enhance their yoga practice and overall fitness routine. With a big circle wheel measuring 13 x 6.5 inches, this sweat-resistant device can be used for yoga poses, abs workouts, deep tissue massage, and back pain relief. It's perfect for stretching and backbends and is made of high-quality materials to provide durability and stability.
Krevia Inner ABS Yoga Wheel Yoga Wheel
This yoga wheel is a popular fitness tool for yoga enthusiasts. Measuring 33cm x 13cm, it's the perfect size for both home and gym workouts. Made with high-quality ABS material, this yoga wheel is durable and comfortable to use. It can help improve balance, flexibility, and core strength while providing a deep tissue massage. It's a great addition to any yoga or fitness routine and can be used by beginners or advanced practitioners alike.
|Product
|Price
|Vedam EVA Yoga Wheel For Men & Women (Colour Aqua), size 6''x13'', Yoga Ring For Deep Tissue Massage, Back Pain Relief, Improving Body Posture, Sweat Resistant & Eco-Friendly
|₹ 1,299
|Strauss Yoga Wheel, (Purple)
|₹ 919
|TORMETI Yoga Wheel - [Pro Series] Strongest & Most Comfortable Dharma Wheel Deep Tissue Massage, Perfect Accessory for Back Pain Relief Stretching , 12 X 5 Inch Basic ((Black & Green))
|₹ 1,199
|Wiselife Yoga Wheel For Men & Women | Big Circle Wheel For Yoga, Abs, Home Training, Deep Tissue Massage, Back Pain Relief, Stretching, Back Bends | Sweat Resistant & Eco-Friendly | 13 x 6.5 inch
|₹ 1,495
|Krevia Inner ABS Yoga Wheel Yoga wheel Circle Roller Gym Workout Back Training Tool Home Slimming Fitness Bodybuilding Equipment Yoga Exercise Gym Yoga Accessories, 1Pc(33cm x 13cm)
|₹ 1,099
