World Oral Health Day: Toothbrush to tongue cleaner, expert suggests the best oral hygiene tools for your health

This Oral Health Day, remember that brushing and maintaining oral hygiene is just as important as your skincare routine. Neglecting it can lead to toothaches, bad breath, cavities, and gum problems. Just as people customise their skincare routine based on their skin type and needs, you can choose oral care essentials that suit yours. For example, if you have crooked or crowded teeth, consider floss, floss picks, antibacterial mouthwash, interdental brushes, and so on as per your teeth's or oral needs. This is how you can redefine your oral care routine. Essential for oral health. (Freepik)

Neglecting oral hygiene can also lead to gum problems that make eating uncomfortable, bad breath that affects your confidence, and cavities.

Dr Suman Yadav, Director of the Maxillofacial & Dental Department at Numed Hospital, Noida & Director of Healthy Dentzz Clinic, tells Healthshots: "A consistent oral care routine using essential tools can significantly reduce dental problems and promote long-term health. Prevention is always better than cure, and investing a few minutes daily in dental care can save you from complex treatments in the future.”

Dentist approved essentials: Daily dental care, when done correctly with the right tools, can prevent cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. Here are the essential dental care must-haves and how they contribute to effective oral protection:

1. Toothbrush (Soft-Bristled) A soft-bristled toothbrush is essential for maintaining good oral hygiene. It effectively removes plaque and food particles while not harming the enamel or irritating the gums. A dentist recommends brushing twice a day in a gentle and circular motions to ensure complete cleaning.

Following are a few options from Amazon based on customer reviews and ratings: