World Oral Health Day: Toothbrush to tongue cleaner, expert suggests the best oral hygiene tools for your health

This Oral Health Day, remember that brushing and maintaining oral hygiene is just as important as your skincare routine. Neglecting it can lead to toothaches, bad breath, cavities, and gum problems. Just as people customise their skincare routine based on their skin type and needs, you can choose oral care essentials that suit yours. For example, if you have crooked or crowded teeth, consider floss, floss picks, antibacterial mouthwash, interdental brushes, and so on as per your teeth's or oral needs. This is how you can redefine your oral care routine.
Neglecting oral hygiene can also lead to gum problems that make eating uncomfortable, bad breath that affects your confidence, and cavities.
Dr Suman Yadav, Director of the Maxillofacial & Dental Department at Numed Hospital, Noida & Director of Healthy Dentzz Clinic, tells Healthshots: "A consistent oral care routine using essential tools can significantly reduce dental problems and promote long-term health. Prevention is always better than cure, and investing a few minutes daily in dental care can save you from complex treatments in the future.”
Dentist approved essentials:
Daily dental care, when done correctly with the right tools, can prevent cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. Here are the essential dental care must-haves and how they contribute to effective oral protection:
1. Toothbrush (Soft-Bristled)
A soft-bristled toothbrush is essential for maintaining good oral hygiene. It effectively removes plaque and food particles while not harming the enamel or irritating the gums. A dentist recommends brushing twice a day in a gentle and circular motions to ensure complete cleaning.
Following are a few options from Amazon based on customer reviews and ratings:
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2. Fluoride Toothpaste
Fluoride toothpaste helps to strengthen tooth enamel and prevent decay. It helps to restore weak spots in the teeth and protects against acid attacks caused by bacteria and sugary foods.
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3. Dental Floss
Flossing is essential for cleaning areas that a toothbrush cannot reach, particularly between teeth and along the gumline. Daily flossing prevents plaque buildup, lowers the risk of cavities, and protects against gum disease.
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4. Mouthwash (Antibacterial or Fluoride-Based)
Mouthwash helps to reduce oral bacteria, freshen breath, and protect against cavities. Antibacterial mouthwashes help to reduce plaque, whereas fluoride rinses strengthen enamel.
Following are a few options from Amazon based on customer reviews and ratings:
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5. Tongue Cleaner
The tongue is home to bacteria that can cause bad breath and oral infections. Using a tongue cleaner daily helps remove this buildup, improving overall oral hygiene and freshness.
Following are a few options from Amazon based on customer reviews and ratings:
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6. Interdental Brushes (if needed)
Interdental brushes are particularly useful for people who have braces, gaps between their teeth, or dental implants. They clean areas that regular brushing and flossing may miss, reducing plaque buildup.
Following are a few options from Amazon based on customer reviews and ratings:
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Don't miss regular dental check-ups
Regular dental visits are necessary. Professional cleaning and early detection of problems such as cavities, gum disease, or oral lesions ensures prompt treatment and long-term oral health.
How to choose your oral health tools?
The right way to take care of your teeth depends on what kind of teeth you have and what kind of problem you want to fix. For example:
If you have straight and well-aligned teeth, you may go for a regular-bristled toothbrush, fluoride toothpaste, and daily floss.
If your teeth are crowded and crooked, you can use floss picks, interdental brushes, antibacterial mouthwash, and water flossers to clean areas where food may become stuck.
If you have sensitive teeth, go with a soft-bristled toothbrush to avoid irritation.
Individuals with gum-prone teeth, on the other hand, should use antibacterial mouthwash and brush their teeth gently to help prevent gum disease and inflammation.
Brush after your final meal of the day. You can floss your teeth depending on the type of teeth you have.
Use fluoride toothpaste, limit sugar intake, floss every day, and see a dentist as needed.
Flossing removes food particles and plaque from areas where toothbrushes cannot reach, lowering the risk of gum disease.
Disclaimer:T his article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.