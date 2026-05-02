Crockery cabinets have made a comeback as more people hop back to this 90s furniture trend
Crockery cupboards are back in style, blending nostalgia with smart storage, giving modern homes a chance to display cherished tableware again.
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As a 90s kid, I remember almost every home had a crockery cupboard sitting proudly in the drawing room or dining area. It was never just storage. It quietly told you about the home, the host, and their sense of order. Over time, as homes got smaller and people leaned towards cleaner layouts, these cabinets slowly disappeared. Closed storage took over, and anything that needed regular dusting felt like extra work. Now in 2026, things are shifting again. People want warmth in their spaces, a bit of nostalgia, and furniture that feels personal. Crockery cupboards are finding their way back into homes, blending old-school charm with practical design. And honestly, it feels like a good time to bring them back.
1. Solid Wood Madrid 4-Door Glass Sideboard Cabinet
Things to keep in mind while picking the right crockery cupboard
- Size matters more than you think: Measure your space properly. You want it to fit in, not take over the room.
- Open vs closed sections: A mix works best. Glass fronts for display, shutters for everyday clutter.
- Material choice: Solid wood feels classic, engineered wood is lighter and easier on the pocket. Pick based on usage.
- Storage layout: Look for adjustable shelves and drawers. Not all crockery is the same size.
- Ease of cleaning: Designs with fewer grooves and detailing are simpler to maintain.
Best spots in your home to place a crockery cabinet
The dining room still feels like the most natural fit, but it is not the only option anymore. A crockery cupboard can work beautifully in a living room corner, especially if you style it with books and a few decor pieces. Open kitchens are another great spot, where it doubles up as both storage and display. Even a slightly empty passage wall can turn into a moment with the right cabinet. It is really about finding a space where it feels intentional, not squeezed in.
Materials and finishes that work today
Warm woods are making a strong return, especially lighter tones that keep things feeling easy and relaxed. If you want something more current, glass paired with metal frames adds a clean, minimal touch. Fluted glass is also having a moment, giving you partial visibility without putting everything on show. Matte finishes tend to age better than glossy ones and are easier to maintain in everyday use. The idea is to pick something that blends in with your existing furniture instead of competing with it.
|Feature
|Open Shelves
|Glass Cabinets
|Look and feel
|Light, airy, more relaxed
|Neat, structured, slightly more polished
|Maintenance
|Needs frequent dusting
|Keeps dust out, easier to manage
|Styling effort
|Requires regular rearranging to look good
|Can stay styled for longer with minimal effort
|Accessibility
|Easy to grab and use daily items
|Slightly restricted due to the doors
|Best for
|People who enjoy styling and switching things up
|Those who prefer low maintenance with a clean display
|Overall vibe
|Casual and lived in
|Balanced, practical, and display-friendly
5 tips to keep your crockery cupboards dust-free
- Wipe surfaces twice a week with a microfibre cloth to prevent build-up.
- Keep rarely used pieces covered or stored inside closed sections.
- Use shelf liners to make cleaning quicker and protect surfaces.
- Avoid placing the cabinet too close to windows or balconies, where dust settles faster.
- Do a quick monthly reset where everything is taken out, wiped, and placed back neatly.
5 tips to keep your crockery cupboards dust-free
- Wipe surfaces twice a week with a microfibre cloth to prevent build-up.
- Keep rarely used pieces covered or stored inside closed sections.
- Use shelf liners to make cleaning quicker and protect surfaces.
- Avoid placing the cabinet too close to windows or balconies, where dust settles faster.
- Do a quick monthly reset where everything is taken out, wiped, and placed back neatly.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
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