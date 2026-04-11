World Pet Day: Surprising ways wet food can transform your pet’s health; top picks for your furry baby

World Pet Day is more than a sweet social media post. It is a good moment to pause and think about the everyday things that keep our pets happy and healthy. For me, it always circles back to food. I have a tiny Toy Poodle called Dobby and I fuss over his meals more than I care to admit. Dry kibble alone does not impress him. My phone alarms exist mainly to remind me to soak his food before mealtime. That routine changed when I started adding wet food. The smell alone brings him running. And if the ceramic bowl comes out, he knows something special is about to happen.

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The science of hydration

A happy dog is enjoying a bowl of rich, moist food that supports hydration, balanced nutrition, and joyful mealtimes.(Pexels.com)

One thing I learned after becoming a pet parent is that many pets do not drink enough water. Cats are famous for this, though some dogs are not great at it either. This is where wet food quietly does a lot of good work. Most wet food contains around 75-85 % moisture. Dry kibble usually sits close to 10%. That is a huge gap. Every bite of wet food adds a little more hydration to the day. Over time, that extra moisture helps support kidney health and keeps the urinary system functioning comfortably.

Weight management and satiety

There is a common belief that wet food automatically means weight gain. In reality, it often works the other way around. Wet food contains a lot of water, so it is less calorie-dense than dry kibble. The bowl looks fuller, and pets can eat a slightly larger portion while still staying within the same calorie range. I noticed this with Dobby, too. He finishes his meal looking satisfied instead of hunting for snacks five minutes later. That feeling of fullness can make feeding time calmer for both pets and pet parents.

Solving the picky eater problem

If your pet has ever sniffed their food and walked away dramatically, you know the struggle. Picky eaters exist in every species. Wet food helps because the aroma is stronger and the texture is softer. That combination makes it far more appealing. It is especially useful for older pets who may struggle with harder food. A small trick I picked up from my vet is gently warming the food before serving. It releases more aroma, and suddenly the bowl becomes far more interesting. Even stubborn eaters tend to give in.

The trick that saves me money and allows variety

{{^usCountry}} Feeding only wet food is not always practical. Cost and convenience can get in the way for many households. A simple middle ground is mixed feeding. Dry kibble forms the base, and a spoonful of wet food goes on top. Think of it as a flavour boost with added moisture. This is actually how I handle many of Dobby’s meals. He still gets the nutrition from kibble, though the wet food makes the bowl far more exciting. It is also an easy way to introduce wet food without changing your entire feeding routine overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Feeding only wet food is not always practical. Cost and convenience can get in the way for many households. A simple middle ground is mixed feeding. Dry kibble forms the base, and a spoonful of wet food goes on top. Think of it as a flavour boost with added moisture. This is actually how I handle many of Dobby’s meals. He still gets the nutrition from kibble, though the wet food makes the bowl far more exciting. It is also an easy way to introduce wet food without changing your entire feeding routine overnight. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What to look for in wet food for pets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What to look for in wet food for pets {{/usCountry}}

A quick label check can tell you a lot about the quality of a wet food. Keep an eye on these points.

• Protein first

The first ingredient should be a clear animal protein such as chicken, fish, lamb, or turkey.

• Complete and balanced nutrition

Look for the phrase “complete and balanced” based on AAFCO nutritional standards.

• Short ingredient list

Fewer, recognisable ingredients usually signal better quality.

• Limited fillers and thickeners

Avoid products loaded with unnecessary additives such as carrageenan.

• Clear sourcing

Transparent brands usually mention the type of meat and basic nutritional details clearly.

A small World Pet Day challenge

World Pet Day feels like a great excuse to do one small thing for the pets who brighten our homes. My suggestion is simple. Swap one dry meal with a wet one today. Watch the reaction carefully. The excitement alone might convince you to keep it in the rotation. For pets like my tiny Toy Poodle Dobby, those meals feel like a restaurant treat at home. The special ceramic bowl appears, the tail starts wagging, and suddenly dinner becomes the highlight of the evening.

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Wet food for pets: FAQs Can pets eat wet food every day? Yes, many pets can eat wet food daily as long as it is labelled complete and balanced according to AAFCO nutritional standards. It provides hydration and good nutrition. Some pet parents still mix it with kibble for convenience and cost balance.

Is wet food better than dry food? Both have their place. Wet food adds moisture and a stronger flavour, which helps hydration and picky eaters. Dry food is easier to store and portion. Many vets recommend a mix of both for variety and balanced feeding.

How should wet food be stored after opening? Once opened, store the food in the refrigerator in a sealed container. It is best used within one to two days to maintain freshness and safety.

Can wet food help older pets eat better? Yes. The softer texture is easier on sensitive teeth and gums. The stronger aroma also encourages pets with a reduced appetite to finish their meals.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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