Ankiti Bose

Ankiti Bose is the chief executive officer of Zilingo

singapore-summit-speakers Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Ankiti Bose, CEO Zilingo
         

Ankiti Bose has made it her life’s work to level the playing field and empower businesses and consumers in the fashion and beauty industry. She believes that Zilingo’s full-stack platform can unlock massive efficiencies in the supply chain and in turn, change the lives and trajectories of merchants.

Helming a large multinational startup with offices in eight countries globally, with over 550 direct employees and over 500,000 employed indirectly by their merchant network, Ankiti empowers her team to dream big, make smart bets and be undeniably good at what they do. Having faced first-hand the challenges that come with being a woman entrepreneur in a highly competitive, male dominated space, she champions gender equality and diversity in the workplace.

Zilingo’s management team has 50% women and the company warmly embraces a team that is represented by people from more than 20 countries. Ankiti spends her free time mentoring and coaching new entrepreneurs, especially women.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 14:55 IST

