Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:32 IST

Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra is a member of Parliament from Puri in Odisha. He contested and won 17th Lok Sabha elections, where he defeated BJP’s.Sambit Patra by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

A lawyer by profession, Pinaki Misra is a four-time parliamentarian. In 1996, he contested from the Congress for Puri Lok Sabha seat and defeated Braja Kishore Tripathy, the then Puri MP and Union Minister. He was re-elected in 2009 for the second term during which he also served as member of Standing Committee on External Affairs and member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of Law and Justice. In 2014, Pinaki Misra was re-elected to 16th Lok Sabha from Puri for the third term as well.

Pinaki Misra is a practising senior advocate in the Supreme Court and almost all High Courts and major Tribunals in India with specialization in Corporate Law, Foreign Exchange, Customs and Excise Laws, Mining related Laws, Company Laws, Environmental Laws and Constitutional Laws.

