India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has, in a prior diplomatic career spanning more than three decades, been ambassador to key countries like the US and China. He is also known as the architect of the India-US nuclear deal signed in 2008.

As foreign secretary, he is also seen as having played a critical role in defusing the 73-day long Doklam crisis between India and China in 2017.

After his retirement and before being named foreign minister, Jaishankar had taken a job with the Tata group as the president for its global corporate affairs.

