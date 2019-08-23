e-paper
S Jaishankar

India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has, in a prior diplomatic career spanning more than three decades

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has, in a prior diplomatic career spanning more than three decades, been ambassador to key countries like the US and China. He is also known as the architect of the India-US nuclear deal signed in 2008.

As foreign secretary, he is also seen as having played a critical role in defusing the 73-day long Doklam crisis between India and China in 2017.

After his retirement and before being named foreign minister, Jaishankar had taken a job with the Tata group as the president for its global corporate affairs.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 16:33 IST

