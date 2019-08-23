New Delhi -°C
S Jaishankar
India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has, in a prior diplomatic career spanning more than three decades, been ambassador to key countries like the US and China. He is also known as the architect of the India-US nuclear deal signed in 2008.
As foreign secretary, he is also seen as having played a critical role in defusing the 73-day long Doklam crisis between India and China in 2017.
After his retirement and before being named foreign minister, Jaishankar had taken a job with the Tata group as the president for its global corporate affairs.
