Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:01 IST

Sachin Pilot, a Congress leader, is currently serving as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Rajasthan Congress Chief. He is a legislator from the state’s Tonk assembly seat since 2018.

Two-time parliamentarian, Congress’s Sachin Pilot was previously elected from Ajmer in 2009. In 2004, he was dubbed as the youngest MP when at the age of 26 he won from Dausa constituencies in Rajasthan. Pilot also held important portfolios in the Manmohan Singh-led NDA government. In 2009, the Congress leader became Union Minister of State for Communications and IT and in 2012 he held Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

He is also credited with setting up Citizens’ Alliance, an advocacy group against malnutrition and unceasing hunger in India.

On September 6, 2012 he became the first Indian minister to hold the position of a Union Minister and an officer of the Territorial Army simultaneously.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 14:50 IST