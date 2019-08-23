singapore-summit-speakers

Uday Kotak, founder and MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has led the group in a broad range of financial services for over 33 years. The group’s vision for equitable prosperity extends beyond financial services. The Kotak Education Foundation works with some of India’s most economically underprivileged communities, attempting to alleviate poverty through education and livelihood programmes.

He has served as Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee constituted by SEBI and is a member of the International Advisory Panel of Monetary Authority of Singapore. He is recipient of the ‘Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur of the Year Award’ in 2014, ‘Economic Times Business Leader of the Year Award’ in 2015, ‘Businessman of the Year 2016’ by Business India, ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at Financial Express’ Best Banks’ Awards 2016, ‘USIBC Global Leadership Award’ at the 2018 India Ideas Summit organised by the U.S.-India Business Council, and ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ at Magna Awards 2019 by Businessworld. Mr Kotak holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, and a MMS degree from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

