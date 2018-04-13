Andhra capital Amaravati will be bigger, better than Singapore: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh aims to make Amaravati India’s best capital, bigger and better than Singapore, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday.

“We are benchmarking ourselves. I’m confident that we will build the best capital in India. Tomorrow, all over the world, people will talk about Amaravati,” Naidu said at the MintAsia HT Leadership Summit in Singapore.

Spanning 217 sqm, Amaravati is being designed to offer more green and blue spaces— that is, more environment-friendly spaces—that will make up 51% of the total space, including 10% water bodies.

Based on the timeline of the project, most of the buildings, luxury hotels, universities and central business districts will be operational by 2024, according to Naidu.

By 2029, the final phase of the project is expected to be completed, with technology firms already operating in the city.

Singapore has been involved in the Amaravati project since 2014. Two Singapore government-named consultants are also preparing the master plan for the new city in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu acknowledges the role Singapore is playing in making the new city high-tech and world-class.

To further attract investors into the new city, Naidu assured transparency in all business transactions, including uploading all investment applications online for easy tracking and monitoring.

“Once investment comes, it will be online. Then they can track it. All clearances will be online. Everything will be online. No more harassment,” he said.

Technology, Naidu added, is something that he is familiar with, having promoted IT in India for the last 25 years. In fact, Naidu is already promoting the use of technology in governance for the whole state.

“What I ask from you now is to come and see Amaravati and then invest in our place,” the chief minister said, identifying IT, biotech, electronics, hardware, and automobile manufacturing as possible areas for investments.